Brazos County political leaders react to stalemate in Austin over election laws

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott plans to call a special session after quorum was broken at the State Capitol over the weekend.

Many house Democrats walked out over Senate Bill 7, which would change election laws in Texas. SB 7, known as the Election Integrity Protection Act would change early voting hours, dial back certain local voting options and increase restrictions on mail-in ballots.

“The Republican Party feels the restrictions are necessary, not to restrict voters but to restrict illegal votes. The whole point of all these procedures are to make sure that all of our votes that are legal are cast and counted,” said David Hilburn, Brazos County Republican Party Chairman.

Hilburn said he didn’t think Democrats should have walked out of the House chamber to break quorum.

“From my view the biggest red flag on voter fraud is mail-in voting, whether it be early voting or day of voting it’s harder because people are going in, you’re identifying yourself to another person to vote. With mail-in voting you don’t know who is requesting the ballot. You don’t know who is returning the ballot,” Hilburn said.

Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock said Brazos County had no known cases of voter fraud during last month’s election or in November 2020. The state has had relatively few complaints in recent years.

“I was delighted in a sense to see that the Democrats were able to walk out and stop it,” said Wanda J. Watson, Brazos County Democratic Party Chair.

She and other Democratic leaders see the legislation as voter suppression.

“A lot of the things that Houston did; the 24-hour voting, drive-thru voting all of those made it possible particularly during COVID for people to get out and exercise their right to vote. If you notice all of these new laws in SB 7 prohibit all of that. And so it’s very concerning and it impacts not only just people of color but if you think about it people with disabilities, senior citizens,” said Watson.

A timeline for a special session has not been announced.

Abbott has also said he plans to veto part of the state budget that funds the legislature saying there will be, “No pay for those who abandon their responsibilities.”

