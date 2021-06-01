Bryan police investigating shots fired in neighborhood; no injuries reported

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating several shots fired Monday night in an area north of W. Villa Maria Road and N Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

Several people living on Forest Bend Drive near Verde Drive tell KBTX they heard several shots being fired in the area around 7:20 p.m.

No injuries have been reported, according to officers on the scene.

Police are speaking with several people who may have seen or heard the shots. At last check, no arrests had been made.

