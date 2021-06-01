Flooding concerns rise as more rainy days approach

BREMOND, Texas (KBTX) - Areas of the Brazos Valley are expected to see rain over the next 10 days or more. Robertson County has seen its share of rain and flooding over the past few days, and with more rain on the way, more roads are expected to flood.

Tuesday morning, officials with the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office and the Bremond Fire Department posted a series of alerts warning drivers of impassable roads.

A car was swept off the road In Bremond on FM 2292 at Walnut Creek. Officials said in a social media post that the driver was ok.

Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation want to get the word out that flooding is expected to worsen and urge caution on roadways.

“One thing is TxDOT has a campaign called ‘Turn Around Don’t Drown’. We are out. We are monitoring our roadways all the time,” said Bob Colwell, with the TxDOT Bryan District. “Anytime that [a road] gets impassable, we will stop and shut the roadway down. We’re not going to let folks go through if it’s not safe.”

Flooding concerns rise across the Brazos Valley as more rainy days approach. @TxDOTBryan wants to get the word out to #turnarounddontdrown if you run across flooded roadways. Story tonight on @KBTXNews at Six. pic.twitter.com/3EJI5rAFAg — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) June 1, 2021

