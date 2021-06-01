Advertisement

Flooding concerns rise as more rainy days approach

Car swept off road during flood in Bremond
Car swept off road during flood in Bremond
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BREMOND, Texas (KBTX) - Areas of the Brazos Valley are expected to see rain over the next 10 days or more. Robertson County has seen its share of rain and flooding over the past few days, and with more rain on the way, more roads are expected to flood.

Tuesday morning, officials with the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office and the Bremond Fire Department posted a series of alerts warning drivers of impassable roads.

A car was swept off the road In Bremond on FM 2292 at Walnut Creek. Officials said in a social media post that the driver was ok.

Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation want to get the word out that flooding is expected to worsen and urge caution on roadways.

“One thing is TxDOT has a campaign called ‘Turn Around Don’t Drown’. We are out. We are monitoring our roadways all the time,” said Bob Colwell, with the TxDOT Bryan District. “Anytime that [a road] gets impassable, we will stop and shut the roadway down. We’re not going to let folks go through if it’s not safe.”

