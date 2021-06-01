From the Ground Up: Ever-evolving ranching world requires business savvy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - COVID-19 has pushed us to the limit in a lot of aspects in our life, including making a living. Getting creative among the never before seen circumstances have allowed some businesses to survive, and it’s no different for our producers.

“During COVID when we backed a lot of these cattle up, we made these cattle bigger than we’ve ever made them,” says Pete Scarmardo, a rancher in the Brazos Valley. “The live weight, which made larger carcass weight. so during all that we’ve had big beef supply that we were able to sell and move no problem because of the demand.”

Scarmardo says that creativity is exactly what’s needed from producers moving forward, especially those in the beef industry. He says hang-ups in processing and certain traditional business practices have made it a bit harder to gain a larger profit.

“Usually the pork and poultry industries suffer more than the beef industry with high grain prices, but now with pork and value of pork and poultry, most of those are vertically integrated companies, that are sharing some of the proceeds all the way through to the retail,” Scarmardo says. “They’re reaping some of the benefits of the higher prices, where in the cattle industry not as many people are in integrated operations, so they’re more limited on how they market their cattle.”

Some operations are doing just that: Processing their own cattle and selling it direct to markets. It’s innovations like these that Scarmardo says ranchers can use to make their operations more profitable

“We’re going to have to really have to be better businesspeople to manage our businesses now with these global markets.”

“A global economy is something we all have to look at now,” Scarmardo says. “Because with all of our exports it’s grains, or poultry, beef, pork, whatever, it’s truly a global market now and it makes our markets maybe a little more volatile at times than we really think it should be.”

