Gaining confidence through arts: Purple Turtle Art Studio summer camp preview

By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Purple Turtle Art Studio is launching its summer camps on June 7, and through these camps the team at the studio wants to build children’s’ confidence when it comes to music and art.

Summer camps at Purple Turtle Art Studio are open to kids in kindergarten all the way up to seniors in high school.

During these camps, students will learn how to use various art forms like chalk pastels, paint and charcoal. Campers will get to showcase their art in a pop up art show on Fridays. Camps include topics like print making, drawing and painting, and advanced open studio. For older kids, there will be open studio opportunities for students to seek artistic guidance and use materials, according to LeAnn Hale, owner and founder of Purple Turtle Art Studio.

Hale believes the camps are a great opportunity to build student’s confidence and a foundation for visual expression.

“At some point in everybody’s life you have to express yourself visually, you can’t just always use words,” said Hale. “You need to be able to put something out there for other people to see that that did not exist before you created it and if we can teach kids at a young age to do that it’ll be second nature.”

Kids also have the option to take classes focused on music. LaGina Evans is the Purple Turtle Art Studio’s music instructor, she will be guiding campers through the basics of music theory and how to play songs on instruments like handbells, boomwhackers, and other rhythm instruments, according to Evans.

“I want [the kids] to leave the camp thinking ‘that’s fun I would like to learn an instrument of some sort’,” said Evans.

At the conclusion of the summer music camp, students will perform a recital for parents.

To learn more about summer camps at Purple Turtle, click here.

