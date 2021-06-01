Advertisement

Kelly Osbourne opens up about drug and alcohol addictions

This image released by Red Table Talk shows TV personality Kelly Osbourne, who will appear in...
This image released by Red Table Talk shows TV personality Kelly Osbourne, who will appear in an episode of the talk show series to discuss her battle with drug and alcohol addiction. The episode will be available on Wednesday, June 2 on Facebook Watch.(Source: Jordan Fischer/Red Table Talk via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Kelly Osbourne is opening up about her battles with drug and alcohol addiction, stopping by “Red Table Talk” to discuss getting hooked as a teen and relapsing after the pandemic.

The TV personality said she ended almost four years of sobriety in April 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic was waning, triggered into drinking alcohol again after seeing a couple sipping champagne.

“I was alone, sitting by a pool and waiting for somebody to come have a meeting with me. And I saw this woman and her husband had a glass of champagne. It looked really nice and I was like, ‘I can do that, too,’” she said on the Facebook Watch show. “And the next day, I had two glasses. And the day after that, it was bottles.”

Osbourne’s episode of “Red Table Talk” airs on Facebook Watch on Wednesday at 9 a.m. PDT/noon EDT.

Osbourne also told the hosts — Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter, Willow Smith; and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris — about the origins of her addictions.

Her first opiate-based drug addiction was with Vicodin which was prescribed to her after an operation to remove her tonsils when she was 13, sending her on a lifelong battle. “That was all I needed,” she said sadly.

Osbourne said the drug silenced her insecurities. “It felt like life gave me a hug.” Pinkett Smith responded wryly: “Vicodin will do that.” Osbourne added that Vicodin led to her misusing Percocet to eventually heroin “because it was cheaper.”

Osbourne has discussed her drug and alcohol battles before in several interviews, her 2017 memoir and on podcasts like Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert.”

She has said her drug use became the heaviest during her mother’s cancer battle and after her father, “Crazy Train” singer Ozzy Osbourne, almost died after an ATV accident in 2003.

“Red Table Talk” has recently made headlines with its interview with Olivia Jade Gianulli and when Pinkett Smith and her husband, Will Smith, discussed their marriage.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people living on Forest Bend Drive near Verde Drive tell KBTX they heard several shots...
Bryan police investigating shots fired in neighborhood; no injuries reported
This photo provided by the Kerr County Sheriff's Office shows Coleman Thomas Blevins.
Man accused of plotting Walmart attack arrested in Texas
Chelsea Tijerina died Thursday evening in a motorcycle crash in Hays County.
Central Texas attorney indicted in alleged murder-for-hire plot dies in motorcycle crash
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott vows to defund state Legislature after voting restrictions bill fails, threatening salaries
Cameron ISD senior Hagen Kirk was selected to get an internship with Butler Weldments.
Cameron ISD senior gets internship with manufacturing company

Latest News

FILE - Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts during her match against Maria Sakkari, of Greece, in the...
Grand Slam leaders pledge to address Naomi Osaka’s concerns
Tuesday teachers at Jane Long Intermediate were working on packing up and switching around...
Bryan, College Station ISD educators look back on unique school year
Overnight storms dropped several inches of rain, especially across our northern counties
Noisy storms cause flooding, widespread several inches
Sidewalk is designed to support Amazon devices, like Ring doorbells, Echos and security...
Amazon to crowdsource a portion of your internet unless you opt out
Authorities say there’s been a shooting Tuesday at a Los Angeles County Fire Department station.
Shooting reported at Los Angeles County fire station