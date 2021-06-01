Advertisement

Noisy storms cause flooding, widespread several inches

Areas of flooding prompt closures, highwater rescue
By Max Crawford
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A round of thunderstorms moseyed through the Brazos Valley through the overnight into Tuesday morning, causing some flooding, making some roads impassable, and even prompting a highwater rescue in Houston County.

The National Weather Service relayed a report from firefighters that had to help someone get out of their car after floodwaters swept them off the roadway. A measuring site just northwest of Grapeland recorded almost 12 inches of rain. This was by far the highest total of the night, but nearly half a foot fell in some parts of Robertson County, causing some road issues.

Below is a record of rain over the past 24 hours from official sites and PinPoint Weather Watchers. Submit yours to weather@kbtx.com and we’ll add you to the list!

LocationTotal
Easterwood Airport1.30″
Coulter Field1.24″
Hearne Municipal Airport1.02″
Huntsville Municipal Airport0.59″
Brenham Municipal Airport0.86″
Conroe0.21″
Montgomery0.37″
Madisonville0.62″
North Zulch0.91″
Centerville2.15″
Easterly3.15″
Giddings0.29″
Carmine0.48″
Burton0.59″
Cameron1.69″
Grapeland11.37″
Round Prairie2.54″
W Brenham0.77″
Leona1.50″
Coldspring0.97″
South Bryan2.10″
Wellborn/Greens Prairie0.54″
Anderson2.47″
River Run (W Brazos County)1.63″
Burleson County (696 & 324)1.50″
Carlos1.08″

Additional rain is expected over the next several days, though the rest of the day looks relatively quiet. Flooding will be the main threat moving forward, so keep the reports coming as we constantly re-evaluate the most at risk for flooding as the week progresses.

