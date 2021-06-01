Noisy storms cause flooding, widespread several inches

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A round of thunderstorms moseyed through the Brazos Valley through the overnight into Tuesday morning, causing some flooding, making some roads impassable, and even prompting a highwater rescue in Houston County.

The National Weather Service relayed a report from firefighters that had to help someone get out of their car after floodwaters swept them off the roadway. A measuring site just northwest of Grapeland recorded almost 12 inches of rain. This was by far the highest total of the night, but nearly half a foot fell in some parts of Robertson County, causing some road issues.

Below is a record of rain over the past 24 hours from official sites and PinPoint Weather Watchers. Submit yours to weather@kbtx.com and we’ll add you to the list!

Location Total Easterwood Airport 1.30″ Coulter Field 1.24″ Hearne Municipal Airport 1.02″ Huntsville Municipal Airport 0.59″ Brenham Municipal Airport 0.86″ Conroe 0.21″ Montgomery 0.37″ Madisonville 0.62″ North Zulch 0.91″ Centerville 2.15″ Easterly 3.15″ Giddings 0.29″ Carmine 0.48″ Burton 0.59″ Cameron 1.69″ Grapeland 11.37″ Round Prairie 2.54″ W Brenham 0.77″ Leona 1.50″ Coldspring 0.97″ South Bryan 2.10″ Wellborn/Greens Prairie 0.54″ Anderson 2.47″ River Run (W Brazos County) 1.63″ Burleson County (696 & 324) 1.50″ Carlos 1.08″

Additional rain is expected over the next several days, though the rest of the day looks relatively quiet. Flooding will be the main threat moving forward, so keep the reports coming as we constantly re-evaluate the most at risk for flooding as the week progresses.

If you are in the Grapeland area, avoid all travel! Flash flooding has made roads across the area impassable. Local authorities reported a swift water rescue after a car was swept away by floodwaters. We have received a rainfall report of 7.4 inches. #txwx — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) June 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.