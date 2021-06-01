Advertisement

Scattered rain chance leads in heavy rain concern this weekend

By Shel Winkley
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Still monitoring other parts of Texas as we keep the potential for rounds of rain and thunderstorms in the forecast for the Brazos Valley. In the short-term, a few spots of rain to a stray non-severe storm will be possible ahead of sunset for the Southern Brazos Valley. That chance falls by 8-9pm and we should sleep through a quiet night locally. Wednesday’s rain potential may fall flat, but for now, a 40% chance for scattered rain is in the forecast, favoring those west of I-45 between midday and late afternoon. Again, severe weather is not expected, but any stronger storm could produce heavy rain that could lead to more water on area roads. Take that same idea and stretch it through Thursday and Friday.

Heaviest rain potential falls this weekend. The main weather maker that is stuck west of Texas is finally forecast to slowly move across the state. That means an increased coverage of and multiple rounds of rain currently looks possible Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. All said and done, 3″ to 6″ of additional rain may be on the ground with localized half foot or higher totals. Area rivers, creeks, and streams are running high. The ground soil is super saturated. Flooding will be easy to come by and may begin quickly. Trees that normally would stand up to these storms may fall considering the soggy ground cannot hold on to root structures as well.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms before 10pm. Low: 68. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and isolated thunderstorms. High: 85. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms after midnight. Low: 69. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 82. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

