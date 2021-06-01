Advertisement

Shooting reported at Los Angeles County fire station

Authorities say there’s been a shooting Tuesday at a Los Angeles County Fire Department station.
Authorities say there’s been a shooting Tuesday at a Los Angeles County Fire Department station.(Raycom File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say there’s been a shooting Tuesday at a Los Angeles County Fire Department station.

Fire Department Supervisor Leslie Lua said paramedics responded to reports of gunshots shortly before 11 a.m. at Fire Station 81, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.

Neither Lua nor Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Trina Schrader had information about injuries or arrests.

A home about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of the station is on fire, and there’s a heavy police presence, but it’s unclear if it’s connected to the shooting and authorities didn’t immediately have more information.

A home about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of the station is on fire, and there’s a heavy police presence, but it’s unclear if it’s connected to the shooting and authorities didn’t immediately have more information.

The Fire Department described it as a “tragic shooting” on Twitter, saying the agency is “still in the process of gathering additional information” and it’s cooperating with law enforcement “throughout this ongoing incident.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people living on Forest Bend Drive near Verde Drive tell KBTX they heard several shots...
Bryan police investigating shots fired in neighborhood; no injuries reported
This photo provided by the Kerr County Sheriff's Office shows Coleman Thomas Blevins.
Man accused of plotting Walmart attack arrested in Texas
Chelsea Tijerina died Thursday evening in a motorcycle crash in Hays County.
Central Texas attorney indicted in alleged murder-for-hire plot dies in motorcycle crash
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott vows to defund state Legislature after voting restrictions bill fails, threatening salaries
Cameron ISD senior Hagen Kirk was selected to get an internship with Butler Weldments.
Cameron ISD senior gets internship with manufacturing company

Latest News

FILE - Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts during her match against Maria Sakkari, of Greece, in the...
Grand Slam leaders pledge to address Naomi Osaka’s concerns
Tuesday teachers at Jane Long Intermediate were working on packing up and switching around...
Bryan, College Station ISD educators look back on unique school year
Overnight storms dropped several inches of rain, especially across our northern counties
Noisy storms cause flooding, widespread several inches
Sidewalk is designed to support Amazon devices, like Ring doorbells, Echos and security...
Amazon to crowdsource a portion of your internet unless you opt out