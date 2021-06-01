Soggy morning drive with many more rounds of rain on the way

After a round of storms woke up a lot of us across the area just ahead of the short work week, it looks like that was just the beginning to what will be a downright soggy at times week. As one round moves out, another, slightly less widespread, round of rain and storms could wait for the later morning drive. If we’re able to break some clouds apart this afternoon, not only will it be steamy, but a few more downpours will be possible for the afternoon commute.

An area of low pressure is expected to stall southwest of Texas, spawning little disturbances and ejecting them across the state through the remainder of the week and into the weekend. Daily rounds of scattered rain and thunderstorms remain possible into the weekend. While the overall severe weather threat is not incredibly high, a few stronger to briefly severe storms will not be ruled out on a day-to-day basis. As of this update, widespread 0.75″ to 1.25″, with localized 2″ rainfall totals are possible ahead of the weekend.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 86. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Low: 71. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and isolated thunderstorms. High: 84. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Low: 69. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

