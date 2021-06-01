Texas A&M Women’s and Men’s Track programs move up in latest USTFCCCA rankings
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s track and field team moved up to No. 3, and the men’s team climbed to No. 7 in the latest U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association rankings released on Tuesday.
The Aggie women moved up from No. 4 the previous week. The women punched 14 tickets to the NCAA Outdoor Championships next week in Oregon. Nine of those entries are ranked within the top 5 in their respective events, including Athing Mu who set a collegiate record in the 400m in 49.68. Mu also anchored the Aggies’ 4x400m relay that won in a world-leading time of 3:25.84.
The Aggie men moved up 2 spots in the rankings after having 10 entries advance to the national championship meet.
NCAA Division I Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Week 10 Rankings (June 1st):
|National Rank
|Team
|1
|LSU
|2
|Southern California
|3
|Texas A&M
|4
|Georgia
|5
|Arkansas
|6
|Alabama
|7
|Texas
|8
|Oregon
|9
|Florida
|10
|Florida State
NCAA Division I Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Week 10 Rankings (June 1st):
|National Rank
|Team
|1
|LSU
|2
|Oregon
|3
|Southern California
|4
|Texas
|5
|BYU
|6
|Florida State
|7
|Texas A&M
|8
|Alabama
|9
|Kentucky
|10
|Iowa State
Aggies Advancing to the NCAA Championships
Men (10 Qualifying Entries)
4x100m Relay
4x400m Relay
Devon Achane – 100m, 200m
Lance Broome – 200m
Bryce Deadmon – 400m
Devin Dixon – 800m
Sam Hankins – Javelin
Brandon Miller – 800m
Moitalel Mpoke – 400m Hurdles
Women (14 Qualifying Entries)
4x100m Relay
4x400m Relay
Deborah Acquah – Long Jump, Triple Jump
Lamara Distin – High Jump
Tyra Gittens – Long Jump, High Jump, Heptathlon
Taryn Milton – Long Jump
Athing Mu – 400m
Tierra Robinson-Jones – 400m
Kaylah Robinson – 100m Hurdles
Summer Thorpe – 100m Hurdles
Charokee Young – 400m
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.