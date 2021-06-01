Texas A&M Women’s and Men’s Track programs move up in latest USTFCCCA rankings

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s track and field team moved up to No. 3, and the men’s team climbed to No. 7 in the latest U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association rankings released on Tuesday.

The Aggie women moved up from No. 4 the previous week. The women punched 14 tickets to the NCAA Outdoor Championships next week in Oregon. Nine of those entries are ranked within the top 5 in their respective events, including Athing Mu who set a collegiate record in the 400m in 49.68. Mu also anchored the Aggies’ 4x400m relay that won in a world-leading time of 3:25.84.

The Aggie men moved up 2 spots in the rankings after having 10 entries advance to the national championship meet.

NCAA Division I Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Week 10 Rankings (June 1st):

National Rank Team 1 LSU 2 Southern California 3 Texas A&M 4 Georgia 5 Arkansas 6 Alabama 7 Texas 8 Oregon 9 Florida 10 Florida State

NCAA Division I Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Week 10 Rankings (June 1st):

National Rank Team 1 LSU 2 Oregon 3 Southern California 4 Texas 5 BYU 6 Florida State 7 Texas A&M 8 Alabama 9 Kentucky 10 Iowa State

Aggies Advancing to the NCAA Championships

Men (10 Qualifying Entries)

4x100m Relay

4x400m Relay

Devon Achane – 100m, 200m

Lance Broome – 200m

Bryce Deadmon – 400m

Devin Dixon – 800m

Sam Hankins – Javelin

Brandon Miller – 800m

Moitalel Mpoke – 400m Hurdles

Women (14 Qualifying Entries)

4x100m Relay

4x400m Relay

Deborah Acquah – Long Jump, Triple Jump

Lamara Distin – High Jump

Tyra Gittens – Long Jump, High Jump, Heptathlon

Taryn Milton – Long Jump

Athing Mu – 400m

Tierra Robinson-Jones – 400m

Kaylah Robinson – 100m Hurdles

Summer Thorpe – 100m Hurdles

Charokee Young – 400m

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.