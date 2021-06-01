Advertisement

Texas A&M Women’s and Men’s Track programs move up in latest USTFCCCA rankings

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s track and field team moved up to No. 3, and the men’s team climbed to No. 7 in the latest U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association rankings released on Tuesday.

The Aggie women moved up from No. 4 the previous week. The women punched 14 tickets to the NCAA Outdoor Championships next week in Oregon. Nine of those entries are ranked within the top 5 in their respective events, including Athing Mu who set a collegiate record in the 400m in 49.68. Mu also anchored the Aggies’ 4x400m relay that won in a world-leading time of 3:25.84.

The Aggie men moved up 2 spots in the rankings after having 10 entries advance to the national championship meet.

NCAA Division I Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Week 10 Rankings (June 1st):

National RankTeam
1LSU
2Southern California
3Texas A&M
4Georgia
5Arkansas
6Alabama
7Texas
8Oregon
9Florida
10Florida State

NCAA Division I Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Week 10 Rankings (June 1st):

National RankTeam
1LSU
2Oregon
3Southern California
4Texas
5BYU
6Florida State
7Texas A&M
8Alabama
9Kentucky
10Iowa State

Aggies Advancing to the NCAA Championships

Men (10 Qualifying Entries)

4x100m Relay

4x400m Relay

Devon Achane – 100m, 200m

Lance Broome – 200m

Bryce Deadmon – 400m

Devin Dixon – 800m

Sam Hankins – Javelin

Brandon Miller – 800m

Moitalel Mpoke – 400m Hurdles

Women (14 Qualifying Entries)

4x100m Relay

4x400m Relay

Deborah Acquah – Long Jump, Triple Jump

Lamara Distin – High Jump

Tyra Gittens – Long Jump, High Jump, Heptathlon

Taryn Milton – Long Jump

Athing Mu – 400m

Tierra Robinson-Jones – 400m

Kaylah Robinson – 100m Hurdles

Summer Thorpe – 100m Hurdles

Charokee Young – 400m

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people living on Forest Bend Drive near Verde Drive tell KBTX they heard several shots...
Bryan police investigating shots fired in neighborhood; no injuries reported
This photo provided by the Kerr County Sheriff's Office shows Coleman Thomas Blevins.
Man accused of plotting Walmart attack arrested in Texas
Chelsea Tijerina died Thursday evening in a motorcycle crash in Hays County.
Central Texas attorney indicted in alleged murder-for-hire plot dies in motorcycle crash
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott vows to defund state Legislature after voting restrictions bill fails, threatening salaries
Cameron ISD senior Hagen Kirk was selected to get an internship with Butler Weldments.
Cameron ISD senior gets internship with manufacturing company

Latest News

Texas A&M Basketball
Williams Names Roccaforte Assistant Coach
Swim
No Days Off: Aggie swimmers preparing for Olympic Trials
Texas A&M's Chloe Stepanek trains for the U.S. Olympic Trials.
No Days Off: Aggie swimmers preparing for Olympic Trials
Sam Houston Bearkats Baseball logo
Sam Houston’s Rogers named NCBWA Player of the Month