Treat of the Day: Brenham ISD names new Director of Special Education Services

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham ISD Board of Trustees has approved the hiring of Christine Johnson as the new Director of Special Education Services.

The Brenham Independent School District Special Education Department provides a wide variety of Special Education services to approximately 780 students throughout the district. The department comprises nearly 118 teachers, including instructional paraprofessionals and speech-language pathologists.

“The committee liked her [Christine Johnson’s] knowledge of special ed law, experience in developing policy and procedures, her experience in the ARD process, and her desire to grow others within the district to join the special education world,” said Dr. Tylor Chaplin, Superintendent of Brenham ISD.

Johnson is coming from Magnolia ISD, where she has served in a leadership position as assistant director of special education, program specialist of compliance and monitoring, and special education facilitator. Before that, she facilitated ARD meetings in Tomball ISD and worked in the classroom for over 12 years as a teacher working in different capacities.

“I am excited about the opportunity to serve the students, staff, and community of Brenham ISD. I look forward to working with campuses to ensure all students succeed!” said Christine Johnson.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.