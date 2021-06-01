Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Brenham ISD names new Director of Special Education Services

By Erika Fernandez
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham ISD Board of Trustees has approved the hiring of Christine Johnson as the new Director of Special Education Services.

The Brenham Independent School District Special Education Department provides a wide variety of Special Education services to approximately 780 students throughout the district. The department comprises nearly 118 teachers, including instructional paraprofessionals and speech-language pathologists.

“The committee liked her [Christine Johnson’s] knowledge of special ed law, experience in developing policy and procedures, her experience in the ARD process, and her desire to grow others within the district to join the special education world,” said Dr. Tylor Chaplin, Superintendent of Brenham ISD.

Johnson is coming from Magnolia ISD, where she has served in a leadership position as assistant director of special education, program specialist of compliance and monitoring, and special education facilitator. Before that, she facilitated ARD meetings in Tomball ISD and worked in the classroom for over 12 years as a teacher working in different capacities.

“I am excited about the opportunity to serve the students, staff, and community of Brenham ISD. I look forward to working with campuses to ensure all students succeed!” said Christine Johnson.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people living on Forest Bend Drive near Verde Drive tell KBTX they heard several shots...
Bryan police investigating shots fired in neighborhood; no injuries reported
This photo provided by the Kerr County Sheriff's Office shows Coleman Thomas Blevins.
Man accused of plotting Walmart attack arrested in Texas
Chelsea Tijerina died Thursday evening in a motorcycle crash in Hays County.
Central Texas attorney indicted in alleged murder-for-hire plot dies in motorcycle crash
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott vows to defund state Legislature after voting restrictions bill fails, threatening salaries
Cameron ISD senior Hagen Kirk was selected to get an internship with Butler Weldments.
Cameron ISD senior gets internship with manufacturing company

Latest News

Cameron ISD senior Hagen Kirk was selected to get an internship with Butler Weldments.
Cameron ISD senior gets internship with manufacturing company
Gov. Greg Abbott and other state officials honored the national champion Sam Houston State...
Treat of the Day: Bearkat football honored at state capitol
The 12th Man Coffee project includes the medium roast 12th Man Blend, the medium-dark Midnight...
Treat of the Day: Three roasts from 12th Man Coffee project benefits small famrers
SkillsUSA State Contest
Treat of the Day: College Station ISD students win big at SkillsUSA State Contest