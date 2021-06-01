Tuesday marks the official start of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday, June 1, marks the official start of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

After a record-setting season back in 2020 for the Atlantic Basin, two forecast outlooks released by NOAA and Colorado State University are calling for an “above-normal” season in 2021.

The forecast released from NOAA calls for a total of 13-20 named storms, 6-10 of which could become hurricanes and 3-5 of which could become major hurricanes (Category 3 or stronger). Colorado State University’s outlook calls for 17 named storms, 8 of which could become hurricanes and 4 of which could become major hurricanes. It’s worth noting that as of this year, this “above-average” forecast already includes a recently-increased average for both named storms and hurricanes, as the new 30-year period of record uses the timeframe of 1991-2020 (the old average was 12 named storms and 6 hurricanes based on the period from 1981-2010).

While these outlooks may call for more storms than average this season, it’s worth reiterating that this is not a forecast for how many storms will actually make landfall on the U.S. Coast or the Texas Coast. Texas typically sees its highest volume of tropical cyclone impacts in June-September, where landfall become increasingly less likely for the Lone Star State from September onward.

2021 HURRICANE NAMES

The full list of names for the upcoming season are below:

The first name, Ana, has already been crossed off of the list as a subtropical storm formed in the Atlantic in May. This storm formed ahead of the official start of hurricane season, marking the seventh consecutive year that a named storm formed before June 1st. Ana moved away from the United States before the storm dissipated, and did not cause any impacts to the U.S. or the Brazos Valley.

Subtropical storm Saturday, tropical storm Sunday, post-tropical today. Short-lived #Ana only existed because of the large upper-level trough, and it started off sprawling, but as the upper trough thinned out, Ana became tiny. Another brief, hybrid, preseason storm in the books. pic.twitter.com/GL2qRukWTO — Dr. Rick Knabb (@DrRickKnabb) May 24, 2021

The next named storm that forms in the Atlantic Basin will be given the name Bill.

HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS

There are several measures that you can take to be fully prepared in the event that the Brazos Valley experiences impacts from a tropical system this season. One way is to gather various household items to make a hurricane-preparedness kit. Some items to put in this kit include, but are not limited to:

Hurricane Prep Items Water First aid kit Generator Important documents in a water proof container Non-perishable food items Toiletries Portable radio Pet food/pet care items Blankets/pillows/towels Flashlights Cash Duct tape Clothing/sturdy shoes Batteries Keys Whistle

As the Brazos Valley gears up for hurricane season, a full hurricane preparation checklist and important tropical terms can be found in our KBTX 2021 Hurricane Tracking Chart!

A CURRENT LOOK AT THE TROPICS

As we march into the official start of hurricane season, an update from the National Hurricane Center shows that no new tropical cyclones are expected to develop over the next five days.

The Atlantic season officially lasts from June 1 to November 30, with the peak of the season residing on September 10.

