Bombers dominate Generals in offensive surge 10-6

VICTORIA, Texas -- In Tuesday night baseball, offense can often make for the best defense.

The Brazos Valley Bombers had an amazing showing Tuesday night against the Victoria Generals. In a showcase of the team’s incredible offensive baseball IQ, the Bombers drew out 15 walks and snagged an extra 7 stolen bases, solidifying a dominant 10-6 victory.

The first inning started off in an impressive standoff, with both defenses forcing the opposing lineups to fall three up, three down.

The Bombers broke the scoring seal in the top of the second when a line drive by right fielder Alex Vegara drove home left fielder Michael Brinton.

The Generals fired back in the bottom of the fourth, setting the new score at 1-2 with a two-run homer over the left-field wall.

Having already experienced the sweet taste of holding the lead once in the game, the Bombers stomped into the fifth inning with a vengeance. Third baseman Troy Viola recorded one RBI while Vegara and first baseman Shelby Becker recorded two more each, putting the navy and gold up 6-2.

Victoria mounted two two-run rallies in the fifth and sixth innings, but never managed to take the lead again.

The Brazos Valley offense, however, was relentless. Becker brought home another two runners, bringing his game total to four RBI, while designated hitter PJ Villareal played his part in scoring two more for the Bombers. This set the final score at 10-6.

On top of the dominant performance while at-bat, the Bombers also showcased its bullpen prowess throughout the night. Pitchers Jace Hutchins, Mason Brandenberger, Bryce Bennett, Grant Wood, and Mitch Turner rallied together to notch 11 strikeouts while holding the Generals to barely half of the runs scored by the Bombers.

With the team’s win in the record books, the Bombers move to 1-0 in their series against the Generals and 2-1 overall on the season. The Generals are now 0-3 for the 2021 season.

The Bombers return to action Wednesday, June 1st for game two against Victoria. Opening Day at Edible Field will follow on Thursday, June 3rd when the Baton Rouge Rougarou make the trek to the Brazos Valley. With the first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. on Opening Day, fans can expect a night of fun and entertainment capped off by a firework show and a celebration of the little league teams of the Bryan-College Station area.