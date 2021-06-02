Advertisement

Major wastewater spill in the Brazos River north of the Brazos Valley

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KBTX) - It is estimated between 4.5 and 5.5 million gallons of wastewater spilled into the Brazos River Friday.

The spill happened at the Waco Metropolitan Regional Sanitary Sewerage System Central Treatment Plant.

Officials with the treatment plant say excessive rain combines with a system malfunction caused the spill.

It is not yet known what impact the spill will have downstream in the Brazos Valley.

