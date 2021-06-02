Meals on Wheels in dire need of volunteers to deliver to seniors

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Meals on Wheels is looking for more volunteers to deliver meals over the summer, and the organization says the need is significant.

Guy D. Leighman, Jr. lives alone at his home in Bryan. A Vietnam veteran, Guy started receiving meals from Meals on Wheels about a year ago after suffering a fall. The reason he counts on those deliveries five days a week is pretty simple.

“Because I have no other way of getting them,” Leighman said.

There aren’t very many people close by to help him with some of the things he needs.

“I don’t see nobody back here really,” Leighman said. “The house here is empty and the apartment upstairs is empty.”

That’s why volunteers like Brandi Hernandez are so important. She comes by Guy’s home once a week to bring him the food he needs. Meals on Wheels has a dire need for more volunteers like her since most of them are students who have gone home for the summer.

“You’re going to be not only the person delivering the meals, but a lot of times you’re the only person that they see,” Hernandez said. “We like outgoing people, happy people, people who are going to bring a lot of positivity. They don’t get to get out. A lot of them are homebound. We’re looking for people who love to spread a little joy.”

Hernandez says volunteers enjoy a great deal of flexibility, taking on shifts ranging from five days a week to just once a month. Hernandez says route lengths are also flexible, taking anywhere from an hour or two to complete.

Their service will suffer without enough drivers to fill the need, Hernandez says.

“People will get their meals later,” Hernandez said. “People will have to take on more than one route, and so then you have your senior who’s used to eating at 11 o’clock eating at 1 o’clock because we’re having to deliver so many more meals.”

Hernandez says volunteering is one of her favorite things to do. She says the hugs she gives and receives after dropping off a meal are her favorite part. The hardest part of quarantine was not being able to have that physical touch, she says.

“You have to realize a lot of these people haven’t had a hug in over a year,” Hernandez said. “I’ve met so many wonderful people. A lot of these seniors that we have don’t have a lot of visitors or family here locally, so they’re just as happy to see me as I am to see them. It’s wonderful. It’s a blessing.”

For Guy, the deliveries are about much more than receiving a meal.

“Because I don’t see nobody, and it gets lonesome,” Leighman said. “I love the friendly people that deliver them.”

Volunteers will need to pass a background check. There are routes available outside of Bryan-College Station as well.

If you’re interested, you can visit Meals on Wheels at 203 W. 30th St. in Bryan to fill out an application. You can also send an email to tyoung@capbv.org or kbarnes@capbv.org, or call 979-823-2203.

Hernandez says if you can’t volunteer, Meals on Wheels is always in need of donations to help pay for meals as well.

