Rivers, creek, streams swollen or flooded Brazos Valley-wide

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Heavy rain both upstream and local to the Brazos Valley will once again drive area rivers, creeks and streams out of their banks through the weekend. Most impactful flooding is expected around the Navasota and Trinity Rivers, mainly due to the excessive rainfall that fell in Central Texas Monday.

BRAZOS RIVER

The Brazos River at Highway 21 is expected to rise to the highest levels experienced this season. Water levels are forecast to reach “near flood” as it crests around 44 feet by Thursday morning. Flood stage is listed at 52 feet. Water levels will run high & near, but not over, the Highway 21 bridge. Some water could spill into the bottomland between Brazos and Burleson Counties.

Brazos River Forecast, as of Tuesday evening. (NOAA)

The river crossing at Highway 290 continues to run in “near flood” stage from earlier heavy rain events through the month of May. As water moves downstream, floodwaters are expected to crest 0.2 feet above minor flood stage, at 50.20 feet Saturday morning. The current forecast is for the river to remain out of banks through much of the upcoming week

NAVASOTA RIVER

A FLOOD WARNING remains in effect for the Navasota River near Highway 79, between Robertson and Leon Counties. After maintaining minor flood stage throughout much of last week, water levels are once again on the rise. A crest of 24.3 feet by Thursday afternoon will put the river in moderate flood stage. That level is expected to hold steady into the start of next week. Record flood level for this portion of the Navasota River is 29 feet, categorized as major flood stage.

Navasota River Forecast, as of Tuesday evening. (NOAA)

As water moves downstream, water levels will continue to rise at the river gauge on the intersection of OSR. A crest in moderate flood stage is expected Thursday evening or early Friday as river levels come up around 18.8 feet. The river here is forecast to remain in some sort of minor or moderate flood through early next week, depending on where additional rain falls in the coming days.

TRINITY RIVER

Widespread flooding and water rescues were ongoing early Tuesday morning after heavy rain fell on Memorial Day across parts of Anderson and Leon Counties. That rainfall is adding to flood concerns for the Trinity River, west of Crockett, at Highway 7. Water is already on the rise, forecast to reach minor flood stage sometime late Tuesday, on the way to moderate flood stage of 45.9 feet by Thursday evening. The River here is expected to remain in a state of flood through next week.

The same holds true at the river crossing near Riverside. A steady level around 135 feet will keep the river in moderate flood stage through the upcoming week.

OTHER AREA RIVERS, CREEKS AND STREAMS

Little River in Milam County: Rising to near flood stage early Wednesday before quickly receding to normal levels

Davidson Creek at Highway 60 in Burleson County: Forecast to crest at 0.3 feet above flood stage, at 16.3 feet, early Wednesday. Water levels recede by late Friday

Middle Yegua Creek at Highway 21 in Lee County: Rising to minor flood stage of 10.2 feet Wednesday evening. Forecast to fall back below bankfull by Friday evening.

To check the latest forecast regarding rivers, creeks, and streams in your area, click here.

