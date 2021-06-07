When school lets out for the summer, many children in the area face not knowing where their next meal is coming from. KBTX is partnering with the Brazos Valley Food Bank to battle food insecurity over the summer.

Healthy bodies and minds need nutritious food to thrive. When donating, please keep nutrition in mind to help ensure individuals in need are getting the most nutritious foods available.

Summer Hunger Sponsors are taking your food donations throughout the month of June. Every Thursday in June, KBTX will broadcast live from each of the below locations from 4pm-6:30pm. Drop off donations then for a chance to meet a KBTX anchor in person!