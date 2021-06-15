Advertisement

Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification

By Gray Media
Published: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:35 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Stations licensed to Gray Television do not discriminate in the sale of advertising time, and will accept no advertising which is placed with intent to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

The parties to an agreement for the sale of advertising time on a station licensed to Gray Television affirm that nothing in that agreement will discriminate in any way on the basis of race or ethnicity.

Most Read

The Hickson Family
College Station father of 12 loses battle to COVID-19
Cameron Krumrey, 30
Bryan man indicted on 2019 murder sentenced to 50 years in prison
If you have any information about this crime contact Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477
At least $50k worth of tires stolen from Brazos County business
Thousands attend the BCS Christmas parade that strolls down University Drive and Texas Avenue...
The BCS Christmas parade is canceled ... again
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard