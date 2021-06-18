Rusty’s Summer Road Trip: The Golden Triangle

BEAUMONT, Texas (KBTX) - Beginning this week and for the remainder of the summer, KBTX is taking you and your family on a statewide road trip and we’re kicking things off in Rusty’s hometown of Beaumont-Port Arthur-Orange, an area of the state known as The Golden Triangle.

Here, history was made with the first major oil discovery that changed the world forever. Travelers come from long distances to enjoy Southeast Texas’ outdoor opportunities including fishing, hunting, birding, paddling, and yes, holding live alligators. On the border of Louisiana but thoroughly Texan, Beaumont embraces both brisket and crawfish.

Right now Beaumont has a 48 hr under $48 itinerary and it’s even cheaper with its summer hotel packages with rates that start at just $92/night.

There you can go outdoors for an airboat ride, paddle the kayak trails, camp on the beach, or at the Big Thicket, which is part of the national park system. Beaucycles is also launching in July. It’s a downtown bike rental program with suggested routes or you can explore on your own. Spindletop Cruisers also just launched downtown which runs glow in the dark bike tours.

Only have one day to spend in Beaumont? That’s ok! You can still get a good taste of the area. Here’s how to cram as much as possible into 24 hours with all the must-hit spots.

Cattail Marsh includes 900-acres of scenic wetlands along with a boardwalk that features two covered platforms, providing access to incredible views of the wetlands’ abundant wildlife.

Gator Country is a spot along Interstate 10 where you can hold, feed and wade with baby gators, see over 450 reptiles including two of the largest in captivity over 1,000 pounds.

Eat the food – it is an attraction in itself. The three big food groups are Cajun, Tex-Mex, and BBQ and as the Cajun Capital of Texas, they’ve just launched the Cajun Trail; a free foodie passport program where you can earn prizes.

If you’re looking for something closer to the coast or a weekend getaway, travel to Port Arthur. Here’s an updated list of places to visit and things to do on the south end of Jefferson County.

Trout, flounder, and redfish are prevalent in the salt waters that stretch from Southeast Texas to Southwest Louisiana. If you don’t have your own boat, book a guided inshore or offshore fishing trip here.

The Museum of the Gulf Coast tells the exciting story of the Texas/Louisiana Gulf Coast region, beginning with paleontology and biology. Permanent exhibits include a section on Native Americans, European contact, the Civil War, economic and cultural growth, the petroleum industry, and the maritime history of the region. The Museum’s second floor is dedicated to the many internationally recognized musicians and athletes – Jimmy Johnson, Janis Joplin, Babe Zaharias, The Big Bopper, etc – who call the Gulf Coast home.

The 39,000 square foot Museum is located at 700 Procter Street in downtown Port Arthur, Texas. In addition to two floors of exhibits, the Museum houses an orientation theater, a classroom, a hospitality area, and a gift shop.

Orange offers residents and visitors a wide range of attractions and things to do. From museums to entertainment districts, from historic sites to a wealth of outdoor activities, Orange has it all! We recommend a spot right off the interstate called the Shangri La Botanical Gardens. It’s is a 250+ acre space in Orange, Texas, along the waterways of Adams Bayou that combines botanical gardens and an educational nature center in a unique way. Imagine a place where you can escape the routine and stroll along garden paths surrounded by fragrant flowers, bird watch for hours, and spend time with friends and family.

The Nature Center includes a hands-on exhibit called the Nature Discovery Center, a laboratory, and three outdoor classrooms located deep in the cypress swamp.

For a complete review of attractions, maps, events, and more, we highly recommend a visit to the website of the Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau.

If you and your family are traveling this summer, be sure to share with us your family vacation photos for your chance to win one of three VISA gift cards courtesy of RV Station. Click here to submit your pictures!

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.