Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

Police say all witnesses to pair of Friday shootings have been contacted

Both men were attending the same social gathering prior to the shootings.
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say they have made contact with all the witnesses they were looking for following the pair of shootings that happened Friday. Police say both men who were killed in the pair of shootings near Bee Creek Park on Friday had been at a social gathering near Longmire Circle.

Friday night, College Station Police Chief Billy Couch police updated the public at a press conference and identified the two men.

According to Couch, Delshawn Wadlington, 30, from College Station, was initially shot sometime before 2:00 p.m. Friday. Officers responding to an unrelated call heard gunshots. They investigated and found a group on Longmire Circle. Responding officers found Wadlington with a gunshot wound and started life-saving measures. Police say Wadlington was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital but died from his injury.

While officers were responding on Longmire Circle, police received several 911 calls about a man with a gun heading into Bee Creek Park. Responding officers said they saw the man exiting a wooded area near Bee Creek. College Station police identified him Friday evening as Albert Finnie, Jr., 22, of Navasota.

According to CSPD, the officers saw Finnie pull out a handgun. Couch said the officers gave Finnie “multiple commands” to drop the weapon, but Finnie started waving the gun around “as if looking for threats.” That’s when a CSPD officer fired one shot, striking Finnie. Couch said officers started life-saving measures at the scene, but Finnie died from his injuries.

Police say both Finnie and Wadlington were at the same social gathering prior to the shootings.

CSPD is still actively searching for one other person connected to this shooting. They do not believe the public is in any danger.

Chief Couch said his department has invited the Texas Rangers to investigate the officer-involved shooting. College Station police will investigate the shooting that killed Wadlington.

College Station police are asking anyone who has information about the shooting to call 979-764-3600 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS. Police said they do not believe there is any danger to the public related to the shootings.

Due to the events of the shooting, the City of College Station closed Adamson Lagoon and Bee Creek Park for the remainder of Friday.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Lopez Jr., 17
Teenage Leon County murder suspect charged with breaking guard’s wrist in Brazos County
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean.
Two tropical waves being monitored; pointed toward the Caribbean
Charles Craddock was sentenced Friday after a Brazos County jury found him guilty last Thursday.
Man on parole for murder sentenced to 55 years in prison for illegal weapons
Creek in the Briarcrest community of Bryan
Hundreds of dead fish found in Bryan creek after a blocked sewer line overflowed
This funding targets families with students who temporarily lost free or reduced school meals...
State of Texas offering up to $1,200 in food benefits for some families with children

Latest News

Toney Edwards, 40
Hearne man arrested on drug dealing charges in College Station
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Brazos County property tax deadline Wednesday
6/30
Tropical depression expected near eastern Caribbean by the end of the week