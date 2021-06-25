Police say all witnesses to pair of Friday shootings have been contacted

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say they have made contact with all the witnesses they were looking for following the pair of shootings that happened Friday. Police say both men who were killed in the pair of shootings near Bee Creek Park on Friday had been at a social gathering near Longmire Circle.

Friday night, College Station Police Chief Billy Couch police updated the public at a press conference and identified the two men.

UPDATE: Investigators have made contact with all the witnesses we were looking for.



If you were involved or witnessed what happened, please call us (if you haven’t already) at (979) 764-3600. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) June 30, 2021

According to Couch, Delshawn Wadlington, 30, from College Station, was initially shot sometime before 2:00 p.m. Friday. Officers responding to an unrelated call heard gunshots. They investigated and found a group on Longmire Circle. Responding officers found Wadlington with a gunshot wound and started life-saving measures. Police say Wadlington was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital but died from his injury.

While officers were responding on Longmire Circle, police received several 911 calls about a man with a gun heading into Bee Creek Park. Responding officers said they saw the man exiting a wooded area near Bee Creek. College Station police identified him Friday evening as Albert Finnie, Jr., 22, of Navasota.

According to CSPD, the officers saw Finnie pull out a handgun. Couch said the officers gave Finnie “multiple commands” to drop the weapon, but Finnie started waving the gun around “as if looking for threats.” That’s when a CSPD officer fired one shot, striking Finnie. Couch said officers started life-saving measures at the scene, but Finnie died from his injuries.

Police say both Finnie and Wadlington were at the same social gathering prior to the shootings.

CSPD is still actively searching for one other person connected to this shooting. They do not believe the public is in any danger.

Chief Couch said his department has invited the Texas Rangers to investigate the officer-involved shooting. College Station police will investigate the shooting that killed Wadlington.

College Station police are asking anyone who has information about the shooting to call 979-764-3600 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS. Police said they do not believe there is any danger to the public related to the shootings.

Due to the events of the shooting, the City of College Station closed Adamson Lagoon and Bee Creek Park for the remainder of Friday.

