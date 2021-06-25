Ready for a patriotic party? Here’s the Fourth of July weekend events happening in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After over a year of canceled or altered holiday events, local Fourth of July celebrations are back in full swing this year. With fireworks, laser shows, cookouts and more there’s sure to be a patriotic party near your home.

July 2 Events

Freedom Festival 2021

The City of Navasota is hosting the 2nd annual Freedom Festival on Friday, July 2. Starting at 6:30 p.m. the Fourth of July Parade will make its way from Brosig Avenue and travel west on Washington Avenue to 9th Street. Participating in the parade is free and doesn’t require registration, according to city officials.

At 7 p.m., Escape: A Tribute to Journey will take the stage outside of Navasota City Hall. Food will be available from vendors on site.

The night will end with a 9:30 p.m. fireworks show at Brule Field, entrance to the field will start at 8 p.m.

July 3 Events

I Love America Celebration

The College Station Noon Lions Club is hosting their 61st annual I Love America celebration. This year the event will take place at Wolf Pen Creek Park in College Station.

Starting at 2 p.m. Saturday July 3, multiple local vendors, food trucks and performers will be at the park. The event is free, and will run until 10 p.m. There will be kids arts and crafts, the movie “Miracle” shown at 7 p.m., followed up by a laser light show from 9:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

The Salvation Army is also hosting a donation drop off near the Senior Center at the park from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

The following activities will be at the celebration:

Free eye screening for children at the Lions KidSight trailer

Free watermelon

Nonprofit booths

Free kids’ zone games and art at Wolf Pen Creek Plaza

Free static displays

Free live music

Free movie

Free laser light show

Food trucks

Vendor booths

Elizabeth Lutheran Church 25th Annual July 3rd Fireworks Celebration

The Elizbeth Lutheran Church is Caldwell is hosting their 25th annual July 3rd Fireworks celebration. Guests can participate in a silent auction and a raffle until July 6. The fireworks show will start at 9:30 p.m., at Elizabeth Lutheran Church on Hwy. 21 East & Co. Rd. 307. The show is expected to be 15-17 minutes long.

July 4 Events

Old Fashioned 4th of July in Heritage Park

Just like the event name, Heritage Park’s Fourth of July event is taking it back to the basics with this celebration. But, that doesn’t mean they’re skipping out on the party. The event starts at 9:30 a.m. on July 4 with a flag raising. Other activities include a children’s parade, patriotic music, refreshments at “old-fashioned prices” and several exhibit booths.

The event is free and open to all ages. Dogs are also allowed as long as they’re kept on a leash.

Heritage Park is located at 600 S Hutchins St., in Bryan.

Fourth of July Concert at Century Square

Families are invited to come out and celebrate Independence Day with live music at Century Square. Feel free to bring a lawn chair and blanket for a afternoon of free summer tunes. On Sunday, July 4 from 3-5:30 p.m. several artists and organizations will be performing.

Acts include the Singing Cadets performing “America the Beautiful” with a presentation of flags and the pledge of allegiance led by Trail Life Troop 1525. Abbey & Scott Kunkle will sing the National Anthem and closing the night will be Brazos Authority playing “some of the best American and patriotic songs,” according to Century Square.

The event and garage parking will be free all day.

4th of July Fireworks at RELLIS

After a successful and socially distanced fireworks show last year, Texas A&M University is bringing back the drive-in style fireworks show at the RELLIS Campus. On July 4, parking areas will open at 6:30 p.m., with the 30 minute fireworks show beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free, family friendly and open to all residents of the Brazos Valley and surrounding areas.

Food and drinks will not be available on site, but guests are welcome to bring coolers. All food and drinks should remain inside your vehicle. Grills and open flames are not permitted.

If you’re not able to make it out to the event, don’t worry! KBTX will televise the fireworks show on the CW8 channel, it will also be livestreamed on our website and Facebook page.

