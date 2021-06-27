Wall-raising ceremony held for newest Habitat for Humanity home in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Espinoza family is the latest family to raise walls in the Habitat for Humanity program in the Bryan-College Station area. The husband and wife are now closer than ever to making their dreams of homeownership a reality. The wall raising ceremony was held Saturday morning in the Angels Gate subdivision in Bryan.

This is the 305th Habitat for Humanity home to be built in the Bryan-College Station area.

”What we do here at Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity is very important because it provides safe, decent, and affordable housing for low-income families,” said Carl Orozco, director of development for Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity. “The most important thing is they are able to do this via a zero-interest loan. They borrow the money from Habitat for Humanity, and they pay it back over a 30-year mortgage.”

Enrique Espinoza and his wife Luz Maria made their way to the Brazos Valley around five years ago. The family of five is from San Diego and says they can’t wait to move into their new home.

“The kids can’t wait to see the new home!” the Espinoza’s said. “They are looking forward to having their own room, their own space.”

The Espinoza’s weren’t alone in raising the walls. A team of volunteers was on hand to help with the heavy lifting.

Mays Builds, an organization comprised of facility and staff from the Mays School of Business at Texas A&M University, raised nearly six thousand dollars toward the Espinoza’s home.

Saturdays wall raising was also made possible by Smith Dairy Queens, the Wells Fargo Foundation, Fain & Janie McDougal, Denise Bermudez, Peter Witt, and Joyce Nies.

