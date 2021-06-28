Summer Hunger Food Drive
Witnesses: Car struck by train in Chicago drove past gates

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Witnesses told investigators that a car in which three people were killed when it was struck by a Metra train in Chicago had pulled out of a row of stopped vehicles and was crossing the tracks when it was struck.

Metra spokesman Mike Gillis says the gates were working at the time of the Sunday crash.

He also says the train was traveling at about 75 mph — about 4 mph slower than the speed limit for trains in the area.

Two adults and a child were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 43-year-old man, who also was in the vehicle, was transported to an area hospital in good to fair condition.

