Brazos County property tax deadline Wednesday, June 30

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The deadline for property tax payments is Wednesday, June 30.

The Brazos County Tax Office is urging residents to get ahead and not wait until the last minute.

Those who are making the second half split payment of 2020 property taxes in-person, must have payments at the office by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Other payment options include:

Website payment: www.brazostax.org (functional with tablets and smartphones)

Phone payment: 1-888-254-4339 (automated-need property info to use)

DropBox External – Lane 1 (payment must be dropped by 5:00 PM)

DropBox External - Front Door (payment must be dropped by 5:00 PM)

Mail US Postal Service postmark determines delivery date

The Brazos County Tax Office hours are 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The tax office is located at 4151 County Park Ct. in Bryan, Texas. For information call 979-775-9930.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.