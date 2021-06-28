Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

Brazos County property tax deadline Wednesday, June 30

Brazos County Tax Office
Brazos County Tax Office(kbtx)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The deadline for property tax payments is Wednesday, June 30.

The Brazos County Tax Office is urging residents to get ahead and not wait until the last minute.

Those who are making the second half split payment of 2020 property taxes in-person, must have payments at the office by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Other payment options include:

  • Website payment: www.brazostax.org (functional with tablets and smartphones)
  • Phone payment: 1-888-254-4339 (automated-need property info to use)
  • DropBox External – Lane 1 (payment must be dropped by 5:00 PM)
  • DropBox External - Front Door (payment must be dropped by 5:00 PM)
  • Mail US Postal Service postmark determines delivery date

The Brazos County Tax Office hours are 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The tax office is located at 4151 County Park Ct. in Bryan, Texas. For information call 979-775-9930.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old Antonette Rodriguez and 18-year-old Clayton Phillips.
Amber Alert issued for Texas teen
Fort Hood Soldier Abram Salas II
Family of missing Fort Hood soldier says he made contact and is safe
Catalena Cowgirls
Hanging up the Saddle: Catalena Cowgirls hold reunion ahead of their final performance
Crews pulled a body out of the Brazos River Sunday after a truck plunged into the river near...
Truck plunges into Brazos River near Waco Bridge; body pulled from river
The court on Friday threw out four lawsuits against Academy Sports and Outdoors that alleged a...
Court tosses lawsuits against store in Texas church killing

Latest News

Tropical Storm Danny formed just ahead of landfall in South Carolina Monday afternoon
Tropical Storm Danny forms as it nears South Carolina Coast
Academy sports chain can’t be sued for selling gun used in Texas’ deadliest mass shooting, state Supreme Court says
Former College Station City Council meeting
City of College Station hosting annual ‘City Council 101 Session’
The Church of Kingdom Focus Ministries host a food pantry every other Wednesday and delivers...
Bryan church opens food pantry, delivers to area neighborhoods