Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

Bryan church opens food pantry, delivers to area neighborhoods

The pantry located at 1706 East 29th St. Suit 102 will be open on June 30 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The Church of Kingdom Focus Ministries host a food pantry every other Wednesday and delivers...
The Church of Kingdom Focus Ministries host a food pantry every other Wednesday and delivers left over food bags to area neighborhoods.(kbtx)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Church of Kingdom Focus Ministries is working to end hunger in Bryan neighborhoods.

In May, the church started its first-ever food pantry, open every other Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., for anyone needing essential food items.

On weeks the pantry is open, several members assemble the bags of food. Whatever bags are left after the pantry closes, get delivered to neighborhoods near the church.

During summer school, separate bags are created to go towards children’s needs and are dropped off weekly at Fannin Elementary.

The church is wanting to spread the word about this new resource for Bryan residents.

The pantry located at 1706 East 29th St. Suit 102 will be open on June 30 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For more information call 979-985-0498 or 979-422-7507

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old Antonette Rodriguez and 18-year-old Clayton Phillips.
Amber Alert issued for Texas teen
Fort Hood Soldier Abram Salas II
Family of missing Fort Hood soldier says he made contact and is safe
Catalena Cowgirls
Hanging up the Saddle: Catalena Cowgirls hold reunion ahead of their final performance
Crews pulled a body out of the Brazos River Sunday after a truck plunged into the river near...
Truck plunges into Brazos River near Waco Bridge; body pulled from river
The court on Friday threw out four lawsuits against Academy Sports and Outdoors that alleged a...
Court tosses lawsuits against store in Texas church killing

Latest News

Tropical Storm Danny formed just ahead of landfall in South Carolina Monday afternoon
Tropical Storm Danny forms as it nears South Carolina Coast
Academy sports chain can’t be sued for selling gun used in Texas’ deadliest mass shooting, state Supreme Court says
Former College Station City Council meeting
City of College Station hosting annual ‘City Council 101 Session’
Brazos County Tax Office
Brazos County property tax deadline Wednesday, June 30