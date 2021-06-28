Bryan church opens food pantry, delivers to area neighborhoods

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Church of Kingdom Focus Ministries is working to end hunger in Bryan neighborhoods.

In May, the church started its first-ever food pantry, open every other Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., for anyone needing essential food items.

On weeks the pantry is open, several members assemble the bags of food. Whatever bags are left after the pantry closes, get delivered to neighborhoods near the church.

During summer school, separate bags are created to go towards children’s needs and are dropped off weekly at Fannin Elementary.

The church is wanting to spread the word about this new resource for Bryan residents.

The pantry located at 1706 East 29th St. Suit 102 will be open on June 30 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For more information call 979-985-0498 or 979-422-7507

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.