Carbon gives farmers an alternative to traditional farming methods

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Farmers are always looking for ways to grow the healthiest plants and crops possible. A technique some are studying is carbon farming, which is the process of taking excess carbon from the atmosphere and using it in the ground.

The carbon will give some extra life to the nutrients that are already in the soil. It also gives the soil some durability, which helps it cope during droughts.

“Looking at physical, chemical and biological properties of the soil carbon is an energy source for the microorganism,” said Texas A&M Agrilife Research Associate Professor Katie Lewis.

“Farmers are doing everything they can to enhance the longevity of their farming operations and one of those components is conserving the soil and land,” said Lewis.

While carbon farming is a great practice for farmers, studies are still being done to determine if it will be sustainable in the future.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.