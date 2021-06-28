City of College Station hosting annual ‘City Council 101 Session’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The City of College Station is hosting its annual ‘City Council 101 Session’ Wednesday, June 30.

The idea is to give residents, regardless of interest in running for council, a better understanding of what the positions entail.

This 101 session comes ahead of an election year for places 4 and 6. If you’re considering running, the city invites you to come, ask questions and collect an election packet.

The filing period to run for council is July 17-Aug. 16. Candidates must be at least 18 years old, U.S. citizens, qualified Texas voters, and College Station residents for at least one year before Election Day.

The 101 session begins Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.

