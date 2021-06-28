Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

Justice Clarence Thomas says federal marijuana laws ‘may no longer be necessary’

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before...
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before administering the Constitutional Oath to Amy Coney Barrett on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said federal policies on marijuana have undermined the reason for laws on its sale or use.

“A prohibition on intrastate use or cultivation of marijuana may no longer be necessary or proper to support the Federal Government’s piecemeal approach,” he wrote.

The conservative justice shared his thoughts in the court’s denial of a petition to hear an appeal for a Colorado medical marijuana dispensary, released Monday.

The dispensary case centers on an IRS investigation into whether it illegally deducted business expenses. Current tax code does not allow companies dealing in controlled substances to deduct costs the way other businesses can.

“Under this rule, a business that is still in the red after it pays its workers and keeps the lights on might nonetheless owe substantial federal income tax,” Thomas wrote.

Thomas pointed out that 36 states allow medical marijuana use, and 18 allow recreational use. The U.S. Department of Justice policy has for several years been against interfering in those states’ policies, despite the federal law.

“Once comprehensive, the federal government’s current approach is a half-in, half-out regime that simultaneously tolerates and forbids local use of marijuana,” he wrote. “This contradictory and unstable state of affairs strains basic principles of federalism and conceals traps for the unwary.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old Antonette Rodriguez and 18-year-old Clayton Phillips.
Amber Alert issued for Texas teen
Fort Hood Soldier Abram Salas II
Family of missing Fort Hood soldier says he made contact and is safe
Catalena Cowgirls
Hanging up the Saddle: Catalena Cowgirls hold reunion ahead of their final performance
Crews pulled a body out of the Brazos River Sunday after a truck plunged into the river near...
Truck plunges into Brazos River near Waco Bridge; body pulled from river
The court on Friday threw out four lawsuits against Academy Sports and Outdoors that alleged a...
Court tosses lawsuits against store in Texas church killing

Latest News

Two adults and a child were killed when a Metra train struck and dragged their vehicle, causing...
Witnesses: Car struck by train in Chicago drove past gates
President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the White...
Biden working to get infrastructure package back on track
Gas prices continue to climb this summer.
Gas prices continue to climb this summer
The storm could produce between 1 and 3 inches of rain with higher amounts in some coastal areas.
Tropical Storm Danny strengthens as it nears South Carolina
A memorial honoring victims was unveiled on the third anniversary of the Capital Gazette...
Memorial dedicated to victims of Maryland newspaper shooting