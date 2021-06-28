Monday brings more scattered rain, downpours, and thunderstorms

Alrighty got the day started with scattered downpours, and at least a few more are still to come before we wrap things up as early as late this afternoon. Some street flooding, cloud to ground lightning, and the outside potential for some strong wind will be the main impacts we’re watching for you through the next several days, chiefly Monday and Tuesday. Higher coverage of rain and stubborn cloud cover may mean that we get to avoid the 90s for a couple days, too.

Coverage comes down as this low pressure system moves farther away from us, but ample gulf moisture and a little daytime heating make more scattered downpours possible through the end of the week - they just won’t be as widespread and as efficient rain producers. We’re watching for another weak summer front to near the area by the holiday weekend, and that could have coverage take another step up of daytime heating

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 80% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 86. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. Low: 72. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 87. Wind: ESE 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 74. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.