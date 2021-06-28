Summer Hunger Food Drive
More rain, rumbles, and tropical downpours expected Tuesday

By Shel Winkley
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
A rainy, cloudy, and (for June) cooler start to the week for the Brazos Valley. After anywhere from 1/2″ to 4.5″ of rain fell Monday -- mainly in the Central and Northern Brazos Valley -- the evening will feature a few spots of rain, but generally drier skies. Same case overnight -- while a few roaming showers are not ruled out, the rain chance will remain a low, 30% potential, mainly after 4am. Tuesday brings another round of rain, a few non-severe thunderstorms, and healthy downpours...but this time is should happen in reverse of Monday. After a few spots of rain drift through the first half of the day, the more likely, widespread chance for wet weather is expected between midday and mid-to-late afternoon. Considering the scattered nature and the tropical moisture on hand, rainfall totals are expected as low as a few tenths to as high as 1″ to 2″, in localized areas.

High pressure slides south into Texas Wednesday and sits on / near the Brazos Valley Thursday. While lingering tropical moisture may still pull off an isolated spot of rain or rumble of thunder, the chance comes down to more of an isolated nature Wednesday and Thursday. Plans for the Independence Day Weekend? While it may not be a complete washout, make rain part of those plans. A weak front approaching the area from the north will help boost the daily chance for widespread rain and thunderstorms Friday, Saturday, and 4th of July Sunday (and into early next week, too). All said and done, the next 7 days have the potential to bring 2″ to 4″ of widespread rain, with localized 4.5″ to 5″+ totals not ruled out.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. Low: 72. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 87. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. Low: 73. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 92. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

