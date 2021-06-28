Family, friends mourn 2 victims of potential hate crime in Mass.

WINTHROP, Mass. (AP) — Family and friends are mourning the two bystanders killed Saturday afternoon by a white gunman in a Boston suburb in an attack officials are treating as a hate crime.

David Green, a 68-year-old retired Massachusetts State Police trooper, and Romana Cooper, a 60-year-old Air Force veteran, were each shot multiple times by 28-year-old Nathan Allen after he crashed a stolen truck into a building in Winthrop.

Allen was fatally shot by police moments later.

A longtime friend of Green says he believes the retired trooper died trying to save others.

Cooper’s son remembered his mother as always ready to help anyone in need.

A prosecutor says authorities are investigating whether Allen targeted the victims because they were Black after officials found “troubling white supremacist rhetoric” in the gunman’s handwriting.

