Tropical Depression Four forms off South Carolina Coast

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just ahead of landfall later today in South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center has found enough organization with the low pressure system off the coast to give us our fourth tropical cyclone of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The relatively quick moving system may have enough time left ahead of landfall to briefly strengthen to tropical storm (Danny) status, but round of heavy rain look to be the main impacts with this system, regardless of whether it strengthens into a tropical storm.

Tropical Storm Warnings are out for portions of the South Carolina coast, meaning frequent wind gusts to 45mph+, dangerous rip currents/surf, and some minor storm surge will be a possibility along the coast.

Tropical Depression Four has formed off the coast of South Carolina Monday morning. (KBTX)

Tropical Depression #Four has formed 110mi ESE of Charleston, SC. @NHC_Atlantic gives it a small window to become Tropical Storm #Danny before landfall later today.



Well defined, naked circulation. All of the storm activity is located to the west of the center pic.twitter.com/rxes6sZPlN — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) June 28, 2021

