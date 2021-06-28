Tropical Depression Four forms off South Carolina Coast
May briefly strengthen to tropical storm before making landfall later Monday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just ahead of landfall later today in South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center has found enough organization with the low pressure system off the coast to give us our fourth tropical cyclone of the Atlantic hurricane season.
The relatively quick moving system may have enough time left ahead of landfall to briefly strengthen to tropical storm (Danny) status, but round of heavy rain look to be the main impacts with this system, regardless of whether it strengthens into a tropical storm.
Tropical Storm Warnings are out for portions of the South Carolina coast, meaning frequent wind gusts to 45mph+, dangerous rip currents/surf, and some minor storm surge will be a possibility along the coast.
