Tropical Storm Danny forms as it nears South Carolina Coast

Expected to rapidly weaken after landfall this evening and tonight
Tropical Storm Danny formed just ahead of landfall in South Carolina Monday afternoon
By Shel Winkley
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just ahead of landfall in South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center has noted strengthening in what was Tropical Depression Four. Tropical Storm Danny formed 35 miles south-southwest of Charleston, South Carolina as it strengthened over the warmer waters of the Gulf Stream.

As of 4pm, here are the details about the fourth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season:

LocationMaximum Sustained WindMovementMinimum Central Pressure
35 miles SSW of Charleson, SC45mphWNW at 16mph1009mb

Tropical Storm Danny is expected to move inland by or just after sunset Monday. Heavy rain and tropical storm-force wind has been impacting portions of Georgia and South Carolina throughout the day. As that heavy rain continues overnight, localized flooding is the main concern. 1″ to 3″ of rain with locally higher totals are expected along the immediate coast. 1″ to 2″ of rain is possible in Upstate South Carolina, the Piedmont of Georgia, and Northeastern Alabama.

Tropical Storm Warnings are out for portions of the South Carolina coast, meaning frequent wind gusts to 45mph+, dangerous rip currents/surf, and some minor storm surge will be a possibility along the coast.

