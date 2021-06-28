Tropical Storm Danny forms as it nears South Carolina Coast

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just ahead of landfall in South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center has noted strengthening in what was Tropical Depression Four. Tropical Storm Danny formed 35 miles south-southwest of Charleston, South Carolina as it strengthened over the warmer waters of the Gulf Stream.

305pm EDT 28 June -- Recent doppler radar data from Charleston, SC & preliminary Air Force recon aircraft data indicates that #TD4 has strengthened into Tropical Storm #Danny with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.



More: https://t.co/bwAEkmMNBW pic.twitter.com/KuWofdrJFU — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 28, 2021

As of 4pm, here are the details about the fourth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season:

Location Maximum Sustained Wind Movement Minimum Central Pressure 35 miles SSW of Charleson, SC 45mph WNW at 16mph 1009mb

Tropical Storm Danny is expected to move inland by or just after sunset Monday. Heavy rain and tropical storm-force wind has been impacting portions of Georgia and South Carolina throughout the day. As that heavy rain continues overnight, localized flooding is the main concern. 1″ to 3″ of rain with locally higher totals are expected along the immediate coast. 1″ to 2″ of rain is possible in Upstate South Carolina, the Piedmont of Georgia, and Northeastern Alabama.

Tropical Storm Warnings are out for portions of the South Carolina coast, meaning frequent wind gusts to 45mph+, dangerous rip currents/surf, and some minor storm surge will be a possibility along the coast.

