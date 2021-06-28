The VA has paid more than $400 billion in education benefits since the passing of the GI bill

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The GI bill was signed into law in 1944 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Since then, Veteran Affairs has paid more than $400 billion in education benefits to more than 25 million beneficiaries. This month marks the 77th anniversary of the GI bill.

This bill helps veterans and their families pay for college, graduate school, and training programs.

“They’re able to take advantage of our over 400,000 approved education programs across this nation,” Charmain Bogue, the VA’s Education Executive Director said. “That can be anywhere from a two-year, four-year educational institution to on-the-job training apprenticeship programs. There is a wealth of opportunities.”

Bouge said that approximately one million individuals take advantage of the program every year.

This program helps veterans transition out of the military because it “gives them the tools and resources they need to be able to integrate back into civilian life, to enter the workforce.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.