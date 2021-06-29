Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

All kids should be screened for heart-related issues, pediatric group says

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An estimated 7,000 children suffer an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest every year, according to the American Heart Association.

Up until now, screenings for cardiac conditions in children have mostly been directed at athletes.

But in a statement published in the medical journal Pediatrics, the American Academy of Pediatrics is now calling for all children to be screened for conditions that could lead to cardiac arrest or death.

“Cardiac arrest in children is a rare event, fortunately, but it is not zero incidents at all,” said Dr. Christopher Erickson, the lead author of the statement.

“We are saying that no subpopulation of kids should be selected out from screening, because all children could have a potential risk.”

The AAP said those screenings should be part of a child’s regular exam, and called for doctors to delve into personal and family medical history, asking questions like: Has the child ever had exercise-related chest pain or shortness of breath?

“If we identify one of these conditions, particularly before they have any kind of a sudden cardiac event, treatment can be initiated or at least it could be monitored,” Erickson said.

The statement also lists common conditions for primary care physicians to be aware of that could put young patients at risk, saying these screenings could save a life.

The AAP said it’s important for pediatricians to advocate emergency action plans and CPR training in communities, and that no single screening strategy will detect all conditions associated with sudden cardiac arrest.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Hood Spc. Abram Salas II.
Fort Hood officials make contact with missing soldier, arrange for return to post
CSPD University Oaks Blvd Scene, 6/28/21
College Station police clear scene, say nobody was barricaded
Cora's Drag Brunch has done multiple shows a month at Papa Perez in Downtown Bryan for nearly a...
It’s not just about pride; Drag shows providing BCS businesses boost after pulling some through pandemic
Charles Craddock was sentenced Friday after a Brazos County jury found him guilty last Thursday.
Man on parole for murder sentenced to 55 years in prison for illegal weapons
11 Dalmatians were brought into the world Thursday at the Frederickson Veterinary Center.
“All hands on deck” at Texas veterinary center after Dalmatian gives birth to 16 puppies

Latest News

Mom brings son to job interview
safds
Florida officials pledge multiple probes into condo collapse
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Condo board boss warned of worsening damage before collapse
More lawsuits are being filed across South Florida in the deadly collapse of the Champlain...
Condo board warned of building decay in April 2021
Treat of the Day 6/29/21
Treat of the Day 6/29/21