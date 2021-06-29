Celebrating the Fourth of July safely

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many celebrations are set to take place on and the days leading up to Independence Day. It’s important for residents of the Brazos Valley to practice correct safety measures when it comes to cooking food on the grill and observing fireworks.

Around the Fourth of July, Bryan firefighters see an increase in fires and burn-related injuries, according to Gerald Burnett the Assistant Fire Marshal with the Bryan Fire Department.

“Burns account for 44% of the 9,100 injuries treated in emergency rooms seen in the month around July 4,” according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) 2018 Fireworks Annual Report.

Fireworks Safety

So if you’re wanting to check out some fireworks, know fireworks are illegal in both Bryan and College Station city limits.

“This includes all types of consumer fireworks, including firecrackers, smoke bombs, fountains, sparklers, poppers, and roman candles,” according to The City of Bryan.

Experts suggest the safest way to view fireworks is by attending a professional show like the 4th of July Fireworks at RELLIS. Click here to learn about other Fourth of July celebrations across the Brazos Valley.

If you are in an area where it is legal to fire off fireworks, keep in mind the amount of harm fireworks can cause.

“Half of the fireworks injuries seen at emergency rooms were extremities: hand, finger, or leg,” according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) 2018 Fireworks Annual Report. “One-third were to the eye or other parts of the head.”

Below is a list of ways to stay safe with fireworks, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.

Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper because this is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and that they could pose a danger to consumers.

Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities. Parents don’t realize that young children suffer injuries from sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees - hot enough to melt some metals.

Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.

Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.

Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.

After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.

Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.

Beyond fireworks, sparklers are also a hazard.

“Sparklers are one of those things we take for granted,” said Burnett. " A 1,200-degree firebrand is what you are giving your kiddos when you hand them a sparkler. So don’t leave them unattended. Make sure you have instructed them clearly and make sure you have cool water available in a bucket to extinguish [the sparkler] when they are finished.”

To learn more about firework and sparkler safety, click here.

Grilling Safety

July is the top month for grill fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association, so it is important that we practice safe cooking methods this upcoming Independence Day weekend.

“We ask if you are going to barbeque that you prepare accordingly,” said Burnett. “Make sure you have a safe location to barbeque. Make sure you are wearing the appropriate clothing.”

Grills should be placed at least 10 feet away from a structure and not on a wooden deck, according to Burnett.

Burnett suggests not wearing loose-fitting clothing when grilling. Loose-fitting clothing is more likely to catch on fire.

Once you’re done grilling, your job is not done.

According to Burnett, make sure the coals are cold, you can dampen them if necessary. Also remember to clean your grill, use a scrubbing brush to clean the grates of the grill.

If you ever have questions about something that has caught fire, someone that has been injured, or heat exposed, call your local fire department.

