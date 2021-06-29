City of Bryan breaks ground on Legends Event Center

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan broke ground on a new sports event center that will be another fixture of the Travis Bryan Midtown Park.

The Legends Event Center is expected to have eight basketball courts that can turn into 16 volleyball courts, an indoor turf area, and concessions. The $40 million event center will be just one new piece of the Midtown Park that will also feature Big Shots Golf.

It is official! @CityofBryan breaks ground on the new Legends Event Center at the Travis Bryan Midtown Park! @KBTXNews pic.twitter.com/PEvRp4ig3e — Kendall Hogan (@KBTXKendall) June 29, 2021

Eric Sullivan is a part of Sports Facilities Companies, the developers for this project. He says bringing something like this to the city is a huge step up in attracting more people to the area.

“It isn’t just going to impact the City of Bryan, College Station,” said Sullivan. “People will come from across Texas to play here, to compete here, to train and win here, and they will come from across the country. So, this is really a national epicenter that we are really excited to bring to the city of Bryan.”

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson says this groundbreaking marks the work he and council are doing to revamp the Midtown area.

“We want to renew it,” said Nelson. “We are renewing South College connecting Main Street USA to campus, and this park is an anchor that is helping the renewal of the entire City of Bryan.”

Bryan City Council Member Reuben Marin says this step is huge in the efforts to complete this expansion.

“People are going to want to stay in Bryan, spend their weekends here,” said Marin. “You know, instead of driving to Houston or Austin or San Antonio, they are going to want to stay here and spend it with family.”

The center is expected to be completed by Fall 2022.

