Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

Consumer confidence up in June, highest level since pandemic

Consumers shop as they wear a mask at a Walmart store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Sunday, May 23,...
Consumers shop as they wear a mask at a Walmart store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Sunday, May 23, 2021. U.S. consumer confidence rose for a fifth month in June to the highest level since the pandemic began last year as households responded to increased vaccinations and the further re-opening of businesses.(Nam Y. Huh | AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence rose for a fifth month in June to the highest level since the pandemic began last year as households responded to increased vaccinations and the further re-opening of businesses.

The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index increased to 127.3 in June, up from a May reading of 120.0.

The June increase reflected an improvement in consumers’ assessment of current conditions.

Consumer sentiment is expected to keep rising in coming months which will provide more support for consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of economic activity.

“Consumers’ short-term optimism rebounded, buoyed by expectations that business conditions and their own financial prospects will continue improving in the months ahead,” said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board

Franco noted that while short-term expectations about inflation had increased, this had had little impact on consumers’ confidence about purchasing big-ticket items. The proportion of consumers planning to purchase homes, automobiles and major appliances all rose as did intentions to take a vacation.

Consumers’ appraisal of current business conditions increased with 24.5% viewing conditions as good, up from 19.9% in May. Consumers’ assessment of the labor market was also up with 54.4% of consumers saying jobs were plentiful, up from 48.5% in May while 10.9% of consumers saw jobs as hard to get, down from 11.6% in May.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Hood Spc. Abram Salas II.
Fort Hood officials make contact with missing soldier, arrange for return to post
CSPD University Oaks Blvd Scene, 6/28/21
College Station police clear scene, say nobody was barricaded
Cora's Drag Brunch has done multiple shows a month at Papa Perez in Downtown Bryan for nearly a...
It’s not just about pride; Drag shows providing BCS businesses boost after pulling some through pandemic
Charles Craddock was sentenced Friday after a Brazos County jury found him guilty last Thursday.
Man on parole for murder sentenced to 55 years in prison for illegal weapons
11 Dalmatians were brought into the world Thursday at the Frederickson Veterinary Center.
“All hands on deck” at Texas veterinary center after Dalmatian gives birth to 16 puppies

Latest News

Mom brings son to job interview
safds
Florida officials pledge multiple probes into condo collapse
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Condo board boss warned of worsening damage before collapse
More lawsuits are being filed across South Florida in the deadly collapse of the Champlain...
Condo board warned of building decay in April 2021
Treat of the Day 6/29/21
Treat of the Day 6/29/21