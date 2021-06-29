Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

FAA threatens $35K fines for unruly passengers

The Federal Aviation Administration has received more than 3,200 unruly reports since enacting...
The Federal Aviation Administration has received more than 3,200 unruly reports since enacting a zero-tolerance policy at the beginning of the year.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Federal Aviation Administration wants passengers to know it won’t tolerate bad behavior on flights.

The agency posted a photo on Twitter that says: “You could have spent $35,000 on a brand new truck, but instead you are paying a fine because you punched a flight attendant.”

The price tag is a reference to the amount the FAA can fine unruly passengers.

The agency has received more than 3,200 unruly reports since enacting a zero-tolerance policy at the beginning of the year.

Most of the confrontations were over mask violations.

So far, the FAA has identified potential violations in more than 490 cases. Enforcement actions have been started in 61 of them.

The latest warning comes ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, when heavy air travel is expected.

United Airlines says it has banned about 1,000 passengers for violating the federal mask mandate.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Hood Spc. Abram Salas II.
Fort Hood officials make contact with missing soldier, arrange for return to post
CSPD University Oaks Blvd Scene, 6/28/21
College Station police clear scene, say nobody was barricaded
Cora's Drag Brunch has done multiple shows a month at Papa Perez in Downtown Bryan for nearly a...
It’s not just about pride; Drag shows providing BCS businesses boost after pulling some through pandemic
Charles Craddock was sentenced Friday after a Brazos County jury found him guilty last Thursday.
Man on parole for murder sentenced to 55 years in prison for illegal weapons
11 Dalmatians were brought into the world Thursday at the Frederickson Veterinary Center.
“All hands on deck” at Texas veterinary center after Dalmatian gives birth to 16 puppies

Latest News

Mom brings son to job interview
safds
Florida officials pledge multiple probes into condo collapse
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Condo board boss warned of worsening damage before collapse
More lawsuits are being filed across South Florida in the deadly collapse of the Champlain...
Condo board warned of building decay in April 2021
Treat of the Day 6/29/21
Treat of the Day 6/29/21