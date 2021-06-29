Huntsville parade honors Sam Houston State University national football champions

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Fans, players, and the Huntsville community finally got to celebrate their national champions, the Sam Houston Bearkats, Monday.

The football team won their first national championship back in May when they upset number 1, South Dakota.

“Even after the win, the energy hasn’t gone away. I was really something the community needed after last year,” Sam Houston alumni and General Manager of Sam’s Table said. “It really helped bring us together even more.”

Even though there was unfavorable weather, fans say it was great to honor the champs as they returned to Hunstville for a community-wide parade.

“Despite the rain, it’s a great evening for Huntsville and most importantly for Sam Houston and our Bearkats,” said Rob Hipp, the voice of the Bearkats. “You know the national championship, that’s not something that happens every single day so I’m very excited to be able to honor our kids and staff and everyone at Sam Houston.”

The Bearkats will be back on the field for their season opener on September 2 against Northern Arizona.

