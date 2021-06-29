Summer Hunger Food Drive
More rain, rumbles, and tropical downpours expected Tuesday

By Max Crawford
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Another day where you don’t want to be caught without the rain gear! After a mainly quiet start, more widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected throughout the day, especially in the afternoon. The scattered nature of this activity means that while nearly all of us should get at least a trace of precip, some isolated spots could quickly tack on over an inch with the heavier thunderstorms. This could lead to some isolated areas of flooding (especially on roads) but conditions should drastically improve shortly after the rain stops. Cloud cover and a decent rain chance ought to keep most of us away from 90 degrees again this afternoon.

High pressure attempts a brief takeover by mid/late week, but another approaching front toward the weekend will bring the scattered/widespread nature of daytime rain and storms by or before Independence Day. Not expecting a total washout of a weekend, but like the past couple days - you will want to be prepared for a round of rain or two. All said and done, the next 7 days have the potential to bring 2″ to 4″ of widespread rain, with localized 4.5″ to 5″+ totals not ruled out.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 87. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. Low: 73. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 92. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

