Summer Hunger Food Drive
State of Texas offering up to $1,200 in food benefits for some families with children

$2.5 billion of federal funds has been dedicated to the Pandemic-EBT program.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Despite the effects of the pandemic easing up, this is the second round of funding for the Pandemic-EBT program. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission was approved to provide more than $2.5 billion to 3.7 million, eligible children.

This funding targets families with students who temporarily lost free or reduced school meals during the 2020-2021 school year.

All Brazos Valley school districts qualify for the program but eligibility depends on each family.

Children who meet one of the following criteria:

  • Certified for free or reduced-price meals during the 2020-2021 school year
  • Attends a school that offers free meals to all students
  • Born after August 1, 2014, in a family that recieved SNAP benefits for a minimum of one month between October 2020 and June 2021.

That state is using school data to determine how much families will get based on how many students participated in online learning each month. Families could receive up to $1,200.

“Last summer the P-EBT helped quite a few families get through the summer so it’s great that this benefit is happening once again but it is depending on the family going and entering that information on if they qualify and how much they qualify for,” said Matthew LeBlanc Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communication and Public Affairs.

Families have until August 13 to apply. You can do so by clicking here.

A parent/guardian must apply if eligible child is:

  • Enrolled in K-12 and NOT part of a family who received SNAP benefits for at least one month between August 2020 and June 2021.
  • Born on or before Aug. 1, 2014, and is part of a family who received SNAP benefits for the first time during the 2020–2021 school year in May or June 2021.

· A parent/guardian does not have to apply if eligible child is:

  • Born on or before Aug. 1, 2014, and is part of a family who received SNAP benefits for at least one month between August 2020 and April 2021.
  • Born after Aug. 1, 2014, and is part of a family who received SNAP benefits for at least one month between October 2020 and June 2021.

