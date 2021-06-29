Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium in place

FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving a pandemic-inspired nationwide ban on evictions in place, over the votes of four objecting conservative justices.

The court on Tuesday rejected a plea by landlords to end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium on evicting millions of tenants who aren’t paying rent during the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the Biden administration extended the moratorium by a month, until the end of July. It said then it did not expect another extension.

U.S. Judge Dabney Friedrich in Washington had struck down the moratorium as exceeding the CDC’s authority, but put her ruling on hold. The high court voted 5-4 to keep the ban in place until the end of July.

In a brief opinion, Justice Brett Kavanaugh said he agreed with Friedrich’s ruling, but voted to leave the ban on evictions in place because it’s due to end in a month and “because those few weeks will allow for additional and more orderly distribution of the congressionally appropriated rental assistance funds.”

Also last week, the Treasury Department issued new guidance encouraging states and local governments to streamline distribution of the nearly $47 billion in available emergency rental assistance funding

Chief Justice John Roberts and the court’s three liberal members also voted to keep the moratorium in place.

Justices Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas said they would have ended it.

The eviction ban was initially put in place last year to provide protection for renters out of concern that having families lose their homes and move into shelters or share crowded conditions with relatives or friends during the pandemic would further spread the highly contagious virus.

By the end of March, 6.4 million American households were behind on their rent, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. As of June 7, roughly 3.2 million people in the U.S. said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Lopez Jr., 17
Teenage Leon County murder suspect charged with breaking guard’s wrist in Brazos County
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean.
Two tropical waves being monitored; pointed toward the Caribbean
Charles Craddock was sentenced Friday after a Brazos County jury found him guilty last Thursday.
Man on parole for murder sentenced to 55 years in prison for illegal weapons
Creek in the Briarcrest community of Bryan
Hundreds of dead fish found in Bryan creek after a blocked sewer line overflowed
This funding targets families with students who temporarily lost free or reduced school meals...
State of Texas offering up to $1,200 in food benefits for some families with children

Latest News

Bills in both the U.S. House and Senate look to update crash test dummies and testing...
Collision Division: Lawmakers cross party lines to address disparity in vehicle safety
The charges against the Trump Organization and the company’s chief financial officer, Allen...
Charges expected Thursday for Trump’s company, top executive
The Tennant Fire rages in Klamath National Forest in California on Tuesday. Fire crews are...
‘Orange skies’: Biden raising federal pay to fight wildfires
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction overturned by court
CSPD investigating shooting at Bee Creek Park
Police say all witnesses to pair of Friday shootings have been contacted