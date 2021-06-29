Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

Supreme Court says no right to hearing for some immigrants

FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By MARK SHERMAN
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the government can indefinitely detain certain immigrants who say they will face persecution or torture if they are deported to their native countries.

Over the dissent of three liberal justices, the court held 6-3 that the immigrants are not entitled to a hearing about whether they should be released while the government evaluates their claims.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the court that “those aliens are not entitled to a bond hearing.”

The case involves people who had been previously deported and, when detained after re-entering the United States illegally, claimed that they would be persecuted or tortured if sent back. One man is a citizen of El Salvador who said he was immediately threatened by a gang after being deported from the U.S.

An immigration officer determined that the immigrants had a “reasonable fear” for their safety if returned to their countries, setting in motion an evaluation process that can take months or years.

The issue for the court was whether the government could hold the immigrants without having an immigration judge weigh in. The immigrants and the Trump administration, which briefed and argued the case before President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January, pointed to different provisions of immigration law to make their respective cases.

Alito, in his opinion for the court, wrote that the administration’s argument that the relevant provision does not provide for a bond hearing was more persuasive.

In dissent, Justice Stephen Breyer saw it differently. “But why would Congress want to deny a bond hearing to individuals who reasonably fear persecution or torture, and who, as a result, face proceedings that may last for many months or years...? I can find no satisfactory answer to this question,” Breyer wrote.

The federal appeals court in Richmond, Virginia, had ruled in the immigrants’ favor, but other appellate courts had sided with the government. Tuesday’s decision sets a nationwide rule, but one that affects what lawyers for the immigrants called a relatively small subset of noncitizens.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Hood Spc. Abram Salas II.
Fort Hood officials make contact with missing soldier, arrange for return to post
CSPD University Oaks Blvd Scene, 6/28/21
College Station police clear scene, say nobody was barricaded
Cora's Drag Brunch has done multiple shows a month at Papa Perez in Downtown Bryan for nearly a...
It’s not just about pride; Drag shows providing BCS businesses boost after pulling some through pandemic
Charles Craddock was sentenced Friday after a Brazos County jury found him guilty last Thursday.
Man on parole for murder sentenced to 55 years in prison for illegal weapons
11 Dalmatians were brought into the world Thursday at the Frederickson Veterinary Center.
“All hands on deck” at Texas veterinary center after Dalmatian gives birth to 16 puppies

Latest News

Mom brings son to job interview
safds
Florida officials pledge multiple probes into condo collapse
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Condo board boss warned of worsening damage before collapse
More lawsuits are being filed across South Florida in the deadly collapse of the Champlain...
Condo board warned of building decay in April 2021
Treat of the Day 6/29/21
Treat of the Day 6/29/21