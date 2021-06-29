Teenage Leon County murder suspect charged with breaking guard’s wrist in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 17-year-old Leon county murder suspect is facing more charges after reportedly breaking a guard’s wrist at the Brazos County Juvenile Detention Center.

Bobby Joe Lopez Junior is facing a murder charge out of Leon County, according to online records.

The College Station teen was taken into custody on Friday by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says he was jamming a cell door later that day after he was booked at their juvenile detention center. Lopez reportedly wouldn’t stay in the cell and broke an officer’s wrist while they tried to restrain him.

He’s now facing a charge for assaulting a public servant as well. He’s being held at the Brazos County Detention Center.

