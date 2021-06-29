Texas A&M Lands 56 on First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M was represented by 56 student-athletes on the 2021 First-Year Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, announced by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.
The 2021 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll includes student-athletes from 13 different sports within the A&M athletics department. The Aggies totaled 319 student-athletes during the 2020-21 academic year on the Fall, Winter, Spring and First-Year Honor Rolls.
“These first-year Aggies have set an amazing precedent for the rest of their collegiate careers,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “In a normal year this is an extraordinary accomplishment, but being able to do it during this academic year is all the more impressive. They adapted immediately to their learning environment, while also navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, they are prepared to continue this success into this upcoming year in a more traditional classroom setting.”
Equestrian led A&M with 10 honor roll selections, while women’s swimming & diving boasted nine honorees.
“Our first-year student-athletes entered college during an unprecedented year with unique challenges,” Senior Associate Athletics Director of Student-Athlete Services Joe Fields said. “We are proud of the commitment they made to their education as they transitioned and acclimated to college. The resiliency and sacrifice they showed this year will serve them well as they move forward. The entire athletics department deserves credit for ensuring that our student-athletes had a great first-year experience.”
The following criteria was followed:(1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.(2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.(3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.(4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution.(5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment
Texas A&M 2021 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll
Baseball (5)
Kobe Andrade - Kinesiology
Khristian Curtis - General Studies
Nathan Dettmer - Kinesiology
Kalae Harrison - Sport Management
Thomas Vincent - Business Administration
Men’s Basketball (2)
Hayden Hefner - Business Administration
Jaxson Robinson - General Studies
Women’s Basketball (1)
Sahara Jones - Communication
Men’s Cross Country (2)
Joseph Benn - Ag Communications & Journalism
Timothy McElaney - Visualization
Equestrian (10)
Claire Beesaw - General Engineering
Alli Buffington - Geology
Riley Dosa - Business Administration
Bella Kay - Telecommunication Media Studies
Keesa Luers - Animal Science
Kennedy McCaulley - General Studies
Courtney Murphey - Animal Science
Maggie Nealon - General Studies
Alexis Ortiz - General Studies
Devon Thomas - General Studies
Men’s Golf (1)
John Heidelbaugh - Business Administration
Soccer (4)
Sawyer Dumond - Psychology
Lauren Geczik - Biomedical Sciences
Westyn Henderson - Business Administration
Andersen Williams - Kinesiology
Softball (5)
Mayce Allen - Business Administration
Trinity Cannon - Business Administration
Mariana Torres - Business Administration
Grace Uribe - Psychology
Rylen Wiggins - Business Administration
Men’s Swimming & Diving (8)
Thad Dickerson - Business Administration
Collin Fuchs - Business Administration
Christopher Hardt - Nutrition
Carter Nelson - Biomedical Sciences
Vincent Ribeiro - General Engineering
Thomas Shomper - Economics
Elijah Sohn - Business Administration
Thomas Stewart - Business Administration
Women’s Swimming & Diving (9)
Abigail Ahrens - Education
Jade Hallum - Business Administration
Bryony Kennett - General Studies
Desirae Mangaoang - General Engineering
Payton Props - Biomedical Sciences
Chloe Stepanek - Biomedical Sciences
Sarah Szklaruk‐Traipe - Biomedical Sciences
Olivia Theall - Meteorology
Aimee Wilson - Anthropology
Women’s Tennis (1)
Elise Robbins - Health
Men’s Track & Field (7)
Carter Bajoit - Business Administration
Allon Clay - Business Administration
Omajuwa Etiwe - Psychology
Samuel Hankins - Biomedical Sciences
Joseph Hohne - Construction Science
Brandon Miller - University Studies
Caden Norris - General Studies
Women’s Track & Field (1)
Dominique Mustin - Business Administration