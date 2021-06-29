Texas A&M Lands 56 on First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M was represented by 56 student-athletes on the 2021 First-Year Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, announced by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.

The 2021 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll includes student-athletes from 13 different sports within the A&M athletics department. The Aggies totaled 319 student-athletes during the 2020-21 academic year on the Fall, Winter, Spring and First-Year Honor Rolls.

“These first-year Aggies have set an amazing precedent for the rest of their collegiate careers,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “In a normal year this is an extraordinary accomplishment, but being able to do it during this academic year is all the more impressive. They adapted immediately to their learning environment, while also navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, they are prepared to continue this success into this upcoming year in a more traditional classroom setting.”

Equestrian led A&M with 10 honor roll selections, while women’s swimming & diving boasted nine honorees.

“Our first-year student-athletes entered college during an unprecedented year with unique challenges,” Senior Associate Athletics Director of Student-Athlete Services Joe Fields said. “We are proud of the commitment they made to their education as they transitioned and acclimated to college. The resiliency and sacrifice they showed this year will serve them well as they move forward. The entire athletics department deserves credit for ensuring that our student-athletes had a great first-year experience.”

The following criteria was followed:(1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.(2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.(3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.(4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution.(5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment

Texas A&M 2021 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll

Baseball (5)

Kobe Andrade - Kinesiology

Khristian Curtis - General Studies

Nathan Dettmer - Kinesiology

Kalae Harrison - Sport Management

Thomas Vincent - Business Administration

Men’s Basketball (2)

Hayden Hefner - Business Administration

Jaxson Robinson - General Studies

Women’s Basketball (1)

Sahara Jones - Communication

Men’s Cross Country (2)

Joseph Benn - Ag Communications & Journalism

Timothy McElaney - Visualization

Equestrian (10)

Claire Beesaw - General Engineering

Alli Buffington - Geology

Riley Dosa - Business Administration

Bella Kay - Telecommunication Media Studies

Keesa Luers - Animal Science

Kennedy McCaulley - General Studies

Courtney Murphey - Animal Science

Maggie Nealon - General Studies

Alexis Ortiz - General Studies

Devon Thomas - General Studies

Men’s Golf (1)

John Heidelbaugh - Business Administration

Soccer (4)

Sawyer Dumond - Psychology

Lauren Geczik - Biomedical Sciences

Westyn Henderson - Business Administration

Andersen Williams - Kinesiology

Softball (5)

Mayce Allen - Business Administration

Trinity Cannon - Business Administration

Mariana Torres - Business Administration

Grace Uribe - Psychology

Rylen Wiggins - Business Administration

Men’s Swimming & Diving (8)

Thad Dickerson - Business Administration

Collin Fuchs - Business Administration

Christopher Hardt - Nutrition

Carter Nelson - Biomedical Sciences

Vincent Ribeiro - General Engineering

Thomas Shomper - Economics

Elijah Sohn - Business Administration

Thomas Stewart - Business Administration

Women’s Swimming & Diving (9)

Abigail Ahrens - Education

Jade Hallum - Business Administration

Bryony Kennett - General Studies

Desirae Mangaoang - General Engineering

Payton Props - Biomedical Sciences

Chloe Stepanek - Biomedical Sciences

Sarah Szklaruk‐Traipe - Biomedical Sciences

Olivia Theall - Meteorology

Aimee Wilson - Anthropology

Women’s Tennis (1)

Elise Robbins - Health

Men’s Track & Field (7)

Carter Bajoit - Business Administration

Allon Clay - Business Administration

Omajuwa Etiwe - Psychology

Samuel Hankins - Biomedical Sciences

Joseph Hohne - Construction Science

Brandon Miller - University Studies

Caden Norris - General Studies

Women’s Track & Field (1)

Dominique Mustin - Business Administration