Treat of the Day - Green Hornet Food Bus has a fan base

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Green Hornet Food Bus delivers nutritious meals during the summer to neighborhoods. The meals include lunch plus breakfast for the next day.

They now have a fan club.

The pictures from fans are posted near the serving window of the bus.

The Green Hornet Food Bus can be spotted at the following locations:

10:45 a.m. (Mon-Thurs) - Cogan’s Grove

11:30 a.m. (Mon-Thurs) - YMCA

11:55 a.m. (Mon-Fri) - Boys & Girls Clubhouse

12:20 p.m. (Mon-Thurs) - University Heights Baptist Church

1:00 p.m. (Mon-Thurs) - Riverside Baptist Church

