Trio of Aggies Compete at Wimbledon

LONDON – A trio of former Texas A&M tennis players will compete at Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis Club between June 28 and July 11. The Championships at Wimbledon are the third of four Grand Slam tournaments on the tennis calendar, along with the Australian Open, French Open and U.S. Open.

Former Texas A&M standouts competing during the fortnight in London are Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Famer Austin Krajicek (doubles), Arthur Rinderknech (singles) and Jackson Withrow (doubles). Krajicek and Withrow compete for the United States, while Rinderknech represents France.

Rinderknech’s first round matchup with Oscar Otte of Germany on Monday was suspended with the pair knotted at 9-9 in a fifth-set tiebreaker. The match will resume Tuesday with the winner set to face England’s Andy Murray in the next round.Krajicek and Withrow begin doubles play on Wednesday. Krajicek and doubles partner Tennys Sandgren will face Alexei Popyrin/Lloyd Harris while Withrow and partner Nathaniel Lammons take on Marcelo Melo/Lukasz Kubot.Players Sketches

Austin Krajicek | United States

· Years at Texas A&M: 2008-11

· Hometown: Brandon, Fla.

· Inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in 2021

· Teamed with Jeff Dadamo to win the 2011 NCAA Doubles Championships, which was the first in Texas A&M program history.

· Six-time All-American

· Texas A&M program leader in doubles wins

Arthur Rinderknech | France

· Years at Texas A&M: 2015-18

· Hometown: Paris, France

· Five-time All-American

· Graduated from the Mays Business School in 2018

Jackson Withrow | United States

· Years at Texas A&M: 2011-15 (redshirted in 2011 and 2015)

· Hometown: Omaha, Neb.

· Three-time doubles All-American

· Earned undergraduate degree in finance and graduate degree in sports management.