Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

Trio of Aggies Compete at Wimbledon

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON – A trio of former Texas A&M tennis players will compete at Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis Club between June 28 and July 11. The Championships at Wimbledon are the third of four Grand Slam tournaments on the tennis calendar, along with the Australian Open, French Open and U.S. Open.

Former Texas A&M standouts competing during the fortnight in London are Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Famer Austin Krajicek (doubles), Arthur Rinderknech (singles) and Jackson Withrow (doubles). Krajicek and Withrow compete for the United States, while Rinderknech represents France.

Rinderknech’s first round matchup with Oscar Otte of Germany on Monday was suspended with the pair knotted at 9-9 in a fifth-set tiebreaker. The match will resume Tuesday with the winner set to face England’s Andy Murray in the next round.Krajicek and Withrow begin doubles play on Wednesday. Krajicek and doubles partner Tennys Sandgren will face Alexei Popyrin/Lloyd Harris while Withrow and partner Nathaniel Lammons take on Marcelo Melo/Lukasz Kubot.Players Sketches

Austin Krajicek | United States

· Years at Texas A&M: 2008-11

· Hometown: Brandon, Fla.

· Inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in 2021

· Teamed with Jeff Dadamo to win the 2011 NCAA Doubles Championships, which was the first in Texas A&M program history.

· Six-time All-American

· Texas A&M program leader in doubles wins

Arthur Rinderknech | France

· Years at Texas A&M: 2015-18

· Hometown: Paris, France

· Five-time All-American

· Graduated from the Mays Business School in 2018

Jackson Withrow | United States

· Years at Texas A&M: 2011-15 (redshirted in 2011 and 2015)

· Hometown: Omaha, Neb.

· Three-time doubles All-American

· Earned undergraduate degree in finance and graduate degree in sports management.

Most Read

Fort Hood Spc. Abram Salas II.
Fort Hood officials make contact with missing soldier, arrange for return to post
CSPD University Oaks Blvd Scene, 6/28/21
College Station police clear scene, say nobody was barricaded
Cora's Drag Brunch has done multiple shows a month at Papa Perez in Downtown Bryan for nearly a...
It’s not just about pride; Drag shows providing BCS businesses boost after pulling some through pandemic
Charles Craddock was sentenced Friday after a Brazos County jury found him guilty last Thursday.
Man on parole for murder sentenced to 55 years in prison for illegal weapons
11 Dalmatians were brought into the world Thursday at the Frederickson Veterinary Center.
“All hands on deck” at Texas veterinary center after Dalmatian gives birth to 16 puppies

Latest News

Aggies Add Nate Yeskie to Coaching Staff
Source: KBTX
Texas A&M Lands 56 on First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll
Calvert ISD is looking for a district athletic director and head football coach after Ja'Marcus...
Ashley steps down at Calvert after three seasons
Kunz, Mu claim U.S. Olympic Trials Championships
Kunz, Mu claim U.S. Olympic Trials Championships