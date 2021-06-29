Two tropical waves being monitored; pointed toward the Caribbean

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical waves, fairly close to each other, moving west-northwest through the tropical Atlantic. Similar development odds are placed on each area of interest over the next 5 days. For the time being, these are just that: areas of interest. While both will need to be monitored for further development, impacts to the United States Coast are uncertain at this time. Concerns are low currently, but that could change as further development attempts to take shape through the weekend.

From the National Hurricane Center’s Tuesday afternoon update:

Area of Interest #1 (in yellow above): Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with a tropical wave located over the tropical Atlantic about 650 miles east of the Leser Antilles. Some slow development of this disturbance is possible later this week while the system moves westward to the west-northwest at 20-25mph, likely reaching the Lesser Antilles during the next few days. | Development Odds: 48-hour: 20%, 5-Day: 30%

Invest 95 L holds a 40% chance of development over the next 5 Days. (KBTX)

Area of Interest #2 (in orange above): Shower activity associated with a tropical wave located about 900 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to show signs of organization. Additional development of this system is possible during the next several days as it moves generally west-northwest at about 20 mph. | Development Odds: 48-hour: 20%, 5-Day: 40%

Invest 97 L holds a 40% chance of development over the next 5 Days. (KBTX)

Any impacts to the United States Coast are not expected to occur until after the Independence Day Weekend.

